M&S and bp pulse ink high speed EV charge point deal

New agreement aims to 900 charge points to M&S stores over the next two years

Marks & Spencer and bp pulse have today announced one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) charge point partnerships to date, confirming plans to install up to 900 new chargers at the retailers' sites over the next two years.

The deal will see high speed charge points installed at around 70 M&S stores across the UK, adding up to 40,000 kWhs of charging capacity to the UK's EV infrastructure.

The roll out will feature a mix of ultra-fast chargers with more than 150kW of capacity and rapid 50kW charge points. The deal follows the successful installation of 15 rapid charge points at M&S's Maidstone Eclipse and Southgate stores. It also builds on the deployment of 250 bp pulse charge points at over 60 bp-operated forecourts which host M&S Food outlets.

Akira Kirton, CEO at bp pulse UK, said the deal represented a major step forward for the energy giant's plans to invest £1bn in EV charging infrastructure through to 2030 as it looks to roll out over 100,000 chargers globally by the end of the decade.

"We aim to provide fast, reliable, and convenient EV charging to our customers that fits in with ‎their busy lifestyles and so, we are excited to extend our relationship with M&S to put high-speed charge points at their stores, growing our network even further," he said. "This is exactly the kind of collaboration the UK needs to help accelerate the transition to lower carbon transport and we're delighted to be working with M&S to make that happen."

Sacha Berendji, director of operations at M&S, said the roll out would help represent growing demand from customers for EV charging. "From our award-winning Shwopping initiative to our Fill Your Own refill concept, EV charging is the latest feature to ensure we have a store estate fit for the future, to help our customers live lower carbon lives," he said. "We know that services like EV charging are in demand from our customers, so we're delighted to be offering this service and give more reasons for customers to shop with us."

