Vanguard quits Net Zero Asset Managers initiative

Vanguard has pulled out of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, stating that the move was necessary to provide "clarity" to investors and show that the firm "speaks independently".

The world's second largest fund manager said yesterday that it would be leaving the group, whose members commit to reaching net zero carbon emissions for their operations and portfolios by 2050.

In a statement, Vanguard attributed the decision to the initiative resulting in "confusion about the views of individual investment firms", especially "regarding the applicability of net zero approaches to the broadly diversified index funds".

"After a considerable period of review, we have decided to withdraw from NZAM so that we can provide the clarity our investors desire about the role of index funds and about how we think about material risks, including climate-related risks - and to make clear that Vanguard speaks independently on matters of importance to our investors," it said.

Vanguard added that the move "will not affect our commitment to helping our investors navigate the risks that climate change can pose to their long-term returns".

NZAM was founded in 2020 and currently has 291 members that manage $66trn in assets under management. In 2021, NZAM joined the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

However, the groups have faced something of a backlash in recent months, with a number of major assets managers and banks threatening to leave GFANZ over what they regard as excessively demanding decarbonisation targets and disclosure requirements. In response, the group watered down some of its membership requirements, dropping a compulsory goal for firms to halve emissions by 2030.

The move drew fierce criticism from green groups, who warned that without robust net zero goals the group risked enabling greenwash from investors. But it appears that some investors remain concerned that the requirements placed on members are too onerous.