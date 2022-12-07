'A very positive signal': Sunak set to U-turn on wind and solar planning rules

Rishi Sunak is set to perform a major U-turn on controversial planning restrictions for onshore wind and solar farms, in a move that could help unleash billions of pounds of new investment and significantly bolster UK energy security.

The Prime Minister reportedly met with Business Secretary Grant Shapps to finalise the government's response to a growing rebellion from Conservative backbenchers that is seeking to overturn the de facto ban on new onshore wind farms in England and allow communities to decide whether new projects should proceed.

They reportedly agreed to launch a consultation on a new mechanism that would gauge local support for proposed onshore wind projects and allow developers to offer lower energy bills to communities that consent to new projects.

The proposals would also remove the requirement for onshore wind turbines to be designated in local plans and ease planning restrictions for the upgrading of existing wind farms.

The consultation is set to run until March 2023 with the government then expected to update the National Planning Policy Framework by the end of April to remove the current de facto ban on new wind farms.

The move was welcomed by former Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke who had tabled the amendment that sparked a backbench rebellion that secured support from over 30 Tory MPs, including former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. "Really pleased to see a sensible agreement reached this evening which will enable onshore wind to be delivered while enshrining the vital principle of community consent," he wrote on Twitter.

The news came just hours after Environment Secretary Therese Coffey hinted the government would not proceed with proposals to effectively ban solar projects on large swathes of agricultural land.

During the summer's leadership campaign both Truss and Sunak voiced opposition to solar farms on farmland and on taking office Truss launched a review of rules that was designed to extend restrictions on solar development to cover lower quality agricultural land categorised as Grade 3b. The proposals sparked fierce criticism from the solar industry which warned it would rule out development on huge areas that provide minimal levels of food production and are suitable for solar projects. However, on taking office Sunak signalled he would continue with the review.

But speaking yesterday to the Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs Committee of MPs, Coffey indicated she was not in favour of a blanket ban on solar projects on Grade 3b land.

"I'm not suggesting by default I want to put solar over every bit of 3b land," she said. "I think we do need to get that careful balance across that and make the best use of land. I'm more inclined about brownfield sites and certainly thinking through how farms and others can do a lot more self-energy production. I'm already conscious there are challenges about connecting to the grid… But undoubtedly, you know, we have 14GW of solar now. Right now, the ambition within the energy security strategy is to raise it up to 70GW."

Farming Minister Mark Spencer subsequently told the Guardian there would not be a blanket ban on solar development on 3b land. "I believe BEIS and Defra are looking together at this, how we best use land and a land use framework is coming," he said. "But I am not in favour of a broad brush approach. We shouldn't be stopping farmers who want to diversify their income from doing that as that would be harmful so I'd have no problem with them putting some solar panels down on 3b land. But we can't then have thousands and thousands of acres taken away that could otherwise be used for food production. It has to be a balance."

The latest moves mark a significant U-turn for Sunak, who previously voiced his opposition to solar projects on agricultural land and on taking office signalled he was in favour of retaining the current de facto ban on onshore wind development. Shapps has also criticised onshore wind farms in the past, recently claiming some turbines were too big to be installed on land.

However, the government has come under pressure from industry and a growing number of its own MPs who have warned that without increased levels of onshore renewables development the UK will struggle to deliver on its climate goals, curb energy bills, and deliver on its energy security ambitions. Earlier this week, a group of leading supermarkets wrote to Sunak to warn their efforts to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy and deliver on their climate goals were being hampered by the government's restructive approach to onshore renewables development.

Renewable energy groups welcomed the apparent shift in policy, but also sounded a note of caution over the eventual outcome of the consultation.

Former Energy Minister John Hayes, who threatened to lead a counter-rebellion against any move to relax onshore wind planning rules, was said to have welcomed the consultation. Meanwhile, government sources indicated the compromise brokered between Sunak and Shapps would still set a high bar for new developers to clear if they want to secure sufficient community backing to allow projects to proceed.

There were also reports that some Ministers regard the relaxing of planning rules on onshore renewables as a 'quid pro quo' that would allow for the government to this week approve controversial plans for a new coking coal mine in Cumbria - a move that would face fierce condemnation from green groups.

Frank Elsworth, head of UK onshore development at energy company Vattenfall, said the proposed reforms would "send a very positive signal that the government is serious about harnessing the benefits which onshore development can unleash for the environment, the economy, and communities", but only "if this a genuine move".

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, similarly warned the impact on onshore wind development would depend on the results of the consultation. "The ban on onshore wind has been a seven year anomaly in UK energy policy, keeping household bills higher and the UK more dependent on foreign gas," she said. "Whether deployment speeds up will now come down to the detail of the planning rule changes."

Labour also warned any reforms to planning rules delivered through the consultation were still likely to be too restrictive. Lisa Nandy, the Shadow Levelling-up Secretary, said Number 10 had been forced into the compromise "because they're too weak to stand up to another backbench rebellion". "We will need to see the detail, but if it is a fudge that leaves in place a very restrictive system for onshore wind - the cheapest, cleanest form of power - it would continue to deny Britain lower energy bills and improved energy security during an energy crisis," she added.

However, trade body RenewableUK said that with polls showing widespread support for new onshore wind projects the consultation held out the promise that a major new wave of wind farms could be delivered over the next few years.

"Lifting the de facto ban will mean we can generate more cheap power to help hard-pressed billpayers and cut our dependence on gas," said Dan McGrail, CEO at the trade body. "Creating a level playing-field for onshore wind will boost our energy security while ensuring there is local support for new projects, and we look forward to working with government and communities on the detail of a new approach. Backing onshore wind is one of the best solutions to the energy crisis, as projects can be up and running within a year of getting planning permission. Growing the UK's onshore wind capacity could add £45bn to our economy, grow our domestic renewable supply chain and support the competitiveness of British business."

Chris Hewett, chief executive of trade association Solar Energy UK, similarly welcomed a "significant shift from the anti-solar rhetoric" compared to the previous government. "Yesterday was a turning point for the entire renewables sector," he said. "It will be a great relief to the solar industry to hear that that Thérèse Coffey supports existing planning rules, which have successfully encouraged development away from the best-quality agricultural land while recognising the critical need to expand solar farms in response to the climate and energy price crisis."

And the Conservative Environment Network hailed the moves as a major victory for the growing number of green Tory MPs on the backbenches and across government. "I'm delighted the government will end the de facto block on new onshore wind in England, unlocking this cheap, clean power source where communities agree," said director Sam Hall. "This is an important step to strengthen our energy security and cut people's bills. It's vital that the plans, when finalised, ensure communities get a genuine say without making it impossible for new projects to be approved."

It was left to the Lib Dems to reflect on what might have been had the restrictions on new projects been eased sooner.

"The Conservative government has dragged their feet for years, meaning we have lost vital progress in tackling the climate emergency and lowering people's bills," said energy and climate change spokesperson Wera Hobhouse. "Families and pensioners up and down the country could have saved money on their bills by now but sadly this is all too late. Even this U-turn would make it far too difficult to get onshore wind projects off the ground. Renewable energy companies will face having to jump through hoops meaning we risk seeing a de facto ban on onshore wind remaining in place. Why is it that this Conservative government is always behind the curve on Climate Action?"

In related news, Number 10 today announced a new partnership with the US designed to bolster energy security and accelerate the development of renewables, nuclear, and energy efficiency projects.

The new 'UK-US Energy Security and Affordability Partnership' will see the UK and US work together drive to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports.

Under the partnership, the US will strive to export at least nine to 10 billion cubic metres of LNG over the next year via UK terminals, more than doubling the level exported in 2021. At the same time the two countries will step up efforts to "reduce global reliance on Russian energy by driving efforts to increase energy efficiency and supporting the transition to clean energy, expediting the development of clean hydrogen globally and promoting civil nuclear as a secure use of energy".

"Together the UK and US will ensure the global price of energy and the security of our national supply can never again be manipulated by the whims of a failing regime," said Sunak. "We have the natural resources, industry and innovative thinking we need to create a better, freer system and accelerate the clean energy transition. This partnership will bring down prices for British consumers and help end Europe's dependence on Russian energy once and for all."

The initiative will also pursue co-operation in areas such as the development of sustainable aviation fuel technologies, electric vehicles, energy smart appliances, carbon capture and storage projects, and hydrogen.