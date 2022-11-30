Essar Oil UK unveils plans for £360m carbon capture plant at Stanlow refinery

Essar Oil UK has this morning announced plans to build a £360m carbon capture plant at the Stanlow oil refinery in Cheshire.

The company said it had hired engineering company Kent to develop the plant at the refinery, which is one of the largest in Europe and supplies 16 per cent of the UK's road transport fuels.

Under the terms of the pre-FEED engineering contract, Kent has been tasked with developing a carbon capture and storage (CCS) plant at the refinery that would be able to eliminate roughly 40 per cent of the plant's emissions.

Under the proposals, carbon dioxide in flue gas emitted by the refinery's fluid catalytic cracking units would be captured and transported for permanent storage in depleted gas fields in the sea under Liverpool Bay.

Essar said it expected the carbon capture plant to prevent 810,000 tonnes of CO2 entering the atmosphere each year, which it said was the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road.

Construction is slated to start in the first quarter of 2025, with a view to commissioning the carbon capture plant in 2027.

Essar said the project was part of a £1bn investment package designed to put it "on the forefront of the UK's shift to low carbon energy". It said it was also investing in fuel switching, energy efficiency measures, and operational improvements so that it could achieve its goal of becoming a "leading low carbon refinery".

Deepak Maheshwari, CEO of Essar Oil UK, said the carbon capture plant was a "core element" in the company's hugely ambitious decarbonisation strategy.

"Our ambition is to become a leading low carbon refinery," he said. "This is a massive undertaking, but it is a journey we are fully committed to. Not only is it the right environmental thing to do, it will future proof the critical Stanlow refinery for the long term, protecting jobs and industry, while also placing Stanlow at the very centre of the UK's energy transition."

The project, which was selected by the government as a phase 2 winner in the CCUS cluster sequencing process earlier this summer, is currently progressing through the due diligence phase, Essar said.

Matt Wills, market director of low carbon onshore projects at Kent, said it was "delighted" to be a part of the project. "We have an excellent relationship with Essar, and we feel honoured to continue supporting them in their aim to reduce energy-related carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions to help meet global climate targets," he said.

The project is the latest in a string of CCS developments that are being planned for two net zero industrial hubs in the north west and north east of England that have been selected by the government for funding support. However, developers are continuing to call on the government to provide clarity on the policy framework and subsidy regime under which new projects would operate, so that they can start to move towards final investment decisions.