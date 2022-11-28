Government hints at onshore wind farm planning U-turn

The government looks set to relax planning restrictions on new onshore wind farms in response to a growing backbench rebellion against the de facto ban on new projects.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Business Secretary Grant Shapps said there would be more onshore wind farms in the future "where communities are in favour of it", insisting that had always been the government's stance. He rejected suggestions the government was caving in to an amendment proposed by former Communities Secretary Simon Clarke, but acknowledged the government would be taking a close look at the proposals supported by over 30 backbenchers.

Shapps insistence that it had always been government policy to allow onshore wind farms where they can command public support sparked bemusement among observers, who have been arguing for months that planning rules are so onerous that they amount to a de facto ban on all new onshore wind farm projects.

Clarke is seeking to overturn that ban, having tabled an amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill that would give the government six months to amend the National Planning Policy Framework to allow both new onshore wind farms and the repowering of existing older wind farms where projects have community backing.

According to reports, the amendment now has backing from over 30 Tory MPs, including former Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Labour signalled over the weekend it would back the amendment, which is in line with its own plans to lift the de facto ban on new onshore wind projects. The move from the Opposition means only a handful more rebel Tories are required to defeat the government on the amendment.

Clarke signalled he could drop the amendment if the government comes forward with a proposal that allows new projects to be built. "I really hope that in the next few days the government will find a way to allow this to happen so that we can get on with our collective task of lowering energy bills, looking after the environment and boosting growth," he told the Times. "This is not about the mechanism, it's about the outcome. The precise way it's done is a matter for the government but everyone would hope to see progress."

Shapps signalled this morning that such a compromise could be on the cards. "We already have quite a lot of onshore wind," he told Sky News. "There will be more, over time, particularly where communities are in favour of it. That is, I think, the key test of onshore wind - is it of benefit to communities locally? That has always been the principle for us, for quite some time now."

The Business Secretary rejected suggestions the government was caving in on Clarke's amendment. "I don't recognise it in those terms at all," he said. "Simon Clarke has put in an amendment, which I haven't studied all the ramifications of yet. But it's essentially saying what I just said to you, for local people to have a very, very keen say in this, which is indeed government policy. There are always different ways to skin a cat, as it were, but we will have a close look at what is being proposed… No, it's exactly what we've said all along. Rishi Sunak said the other week that where onshore happens it needs to have local agreement."

However, Shapps comments will spark accusations that the government is rewriting history.

As part of the Energy Security Strategy published by the Johnson government in the spring, the government proposed tweaking planning rules to allow some new onshore wind farms where community backing could be demonstrated. That proposal marked a compromise after Johnson and then Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly pushed for a more significant relaxing of onshore wind planning rules only to face significant opposition within Cabinet.

However, the plans have not advanced and during the summer leadership campaign, Sunak confirmed his opposition to even the modest proposed reforms, releasing an Energy Independence Plan, which stated: "In recognition of the distress and disruption that onshore wind farms can often cause, Rishi has also promised to scrap plans to relax the ban on onshore wind farms in England, providing certainty to rural communities."

Shapps comments raise the prospect of the government unveiling new proposals to determine levels of community support for new onshore wind farms.

Any such move would be welcomed by green industry groups and growing numbers of MPs who have recognised that onshore wind projects provide a means of curbing bills, reducing carbon emissions, and bolstering the UK's energy security.

However, any move to relax the de facto ban on all new projects would likely face a significant push back from within the Conservative Party. Former Energy Minister Sir John Hayes, told the Times he would be "mounting a major campaign" against lifting the ban. "If they don't hold their nerve there'll be backlash from me and many others," he said, noting that the original campaign to see the de facto ban introduced had been backed by over 100 Tory MPs.