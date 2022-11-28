Government powers up energy storage R&D with £32m in funding awards

The UK's energy storage industry received a boost today with the award of over £32m of government funding to projects that are working to develop grid-scale long duration energy storage systems.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy announced five recipients of funding from the second phase of the Longer Duration Energy Storage (LODES) competition, which aims to help developers deliver technologies that can store energy as heat, electricity, or as a low-carbon energy carrier such as hydrogen.

Climate Minister Graham Stuart said emerging long duration energy storage systems had a critical role to play in allowing more renewable energy projects to connect to the grid.

"Accelerating renewables is key to boosting our energy resilience," he said. "Energy storage helps us get the full benefit of these renewables, improving efficiency and helping drive down costs in the long term. This £32.9m in government backing will enable green innovators across the UK to develop this technology, helping create new jobs and encouraging private investment, while also safeguarding the UK's energy security."

The latest funding follows the first phase of the LODES competition, which saw £2.7m shared by 19 projects. The second phase of funding now provides further funding to the projects from Phase 1 deemed to be most promising by the government, enabling them to build prototypes and demonstrators to bring their projects to life.

The successful applicants include Edinburgh-based StorTera, which will receive £5.02m to build a prototype demonstrator of its single liquid flow battery (SLIQ), and East Lothian-based Sunamp Ltd, which is to receive £9.25m to support its plans to trial advanced thermal storage systems in 100 homes across the UK.

Meanwhile, a project led by the University of Sheffield to develop a prototype modular thermal energy storage system to receive £2.60m and RheEnergise Ltd is to receive £8.24m to support its plans to build a demonstrator near Plymouth to showcase its 'High-Density Hydro' pumped energy storage system.

Finally, a coalition led by the R&D arm of energy giant EDF UK is to receive £7.73m to help develop a hydrogen storage demonstrator that aims to utilise depleted uranium at the UK Atomic Energy Agency's Culham Science Centre in Abingdon, Oxfordshire. The project will see electricity converted to hydrogen via electrolysis and stored for future use.