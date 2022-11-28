Marine Conservation Society joins legal action against government sewage spill plan

The Marine Conservation Society has today announced it is backing legal action against the government over its failure to do more to tackle sewage spills into English waters.

The charity confirmed it is joining as co-claimant in the legal case against the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), which alleges that the government's Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan 2022 is insufficiently robust.

The case is seeking to force the government to revisit the plan so as to impose tighter deadlines on water companies to tackle sewage overflows and extend the plan to more effectively apply to coastal waters which are, currently, almost entirely excluded from the strategy.

"Untreated sewage is being pumped into our seas for hundreds of thousands of hours each year; putting people, planet and wildlife at risk," said Sandy Luk, CEO at the Marine Conservation Society. "We've tried tirelessly to influence the UK government on what needs to be done, but their Plan to address this deluge of pollution entering our seas is still unacceptable. We owe it to our members, supporters and coastal communities to act, which is why we've joined as co-claimants on this case. We're out of options. Our seas deserve better."

The case is being led by the Good Law Project, with seafood business Richard Haward's Oysters and surfer and activist Hugo Tagholm also acting as co-claimants.

The charity stressed that before deciding to pursue legal action it had previously responded to a government consultation on its new strategy, met with Defra to express its concern over the failure of the plan to cover the majority of coastal waters, and issued an open letter to the government detailing the ways in which the proposed Storm Overflow Discharge Reduction Plan failed to protect the environment and public health from dumping raw sewage into the sea.

However, the group said the plan still virtually excludes most coastal waters, except for bathing waters, either directly or indirectly, with some types of Marine Protected Areas and shellfish waters totally excluded. It added that 600 storm overflows are not covered at all by the Plan and will continue to - completely legally - be able to dump uncontrolled amounts of sewage directly into English seas and beaches.

Moreover, the group said the plan lacks urgency with long-term targets set for 2050, and the earliest, most urgent targets not to be met until 2035.

The legal action is the latest in a string of complaints from campaign groups and the public over increasing levels of sewage pollution in UK rivers, lakes, and coastal waters.

The Marine Conservation Society said its analysis has found that in totalthere are at least 1,651 storm overflows within one kilometre of a Marine Protected Area (MPA) in England. These overflows spilt untreated sewage 41,068 times in 2021. Of these, almost half the overflows spilt more than 10 times in 2021, with an average of 48 spills for each of the overflows.

According to DEFRA's own latest assessments, only 19 per cent of estuaries and 45 per cent of coastal waters are rated to be at a 'good ecological status', with none meeting 'good chemical status', and three quarters of shellfish waters failing to meet water quality standards.

Earlier this year, the Environment Agency slammed the performance of the vast majority of water companies in tackling sewage overspills, arguing that bigger fines and even custodial sentences were needed for companies and directors found guilty of illegally failing to address pollution incidents.

Emma Dearnaley, Legal Director at the Good Law Project, said the group would "work closely with the claimants, including the Marine Conservation Society, to put forward the case for more ambitious and urgent measures to reduce sewage discharges by water companies".

"These sewage spills are threatening human health, biodiverse marine life and the fishing industry," she added. "We believe that taking legal action now is vital to help safeguard our coastal waters for generations to come."

A Defra spokesperson said the government could not comment on on-going legal action.

When the Storm Overflows Discharge Reduction Plan was released in August, the government said it would require water companies to invest a collective £56bn towards tackling sewage spills and improving environmental practices over the next 25 years.

It also stressed that water companies are investing £3.1bn in storm overflow improvements between 2020 and 2025 and argued that the new plan was balancing the need for water infrastructure upgrades with the impact onc consumer bills.

"This is the first government to take action to end the environmental damage caused by sewage spills," said then Environment Secretary George Eustice. "We will require water companies to protect everyone who uses our water for recreation, and ensure storm overflows pose no threat to the environment. Water companies will need to invest to stop unacceptable sewage spills so our rivers and coast lines can have greater protection than ever before."

The government has also said it will review its new targets in 2027.

But political opponents and environmental groups immediately criticised the plan, arguing it would not bring an end to the dumping of sewage in UK waters and did not do enough to tackle water pollution in the near term.