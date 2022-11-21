Octopus' energy saving trial sees customer usage halved in peak period

Octopus Energy has unveiled the preliminary results of its first large scale customer energy saving trial, which saw 200,000 households receive payments to shift their energy usage outside peak periods this month in a bid to test whether the approach could help reduce pressure on the power grid, cut costs, and curb carbon emissions.

The results show that customers with smart meters installed who opted to take part in the trial on 15 November last week were on average able to reduce their energy usage by well over half - 59 per cent - compared to their regular usage, according to the energy giant.

Typical billpayers received over £1 for the hour's test, which ran from 5-6pm, on top of the savings to their bills from cutting down on energy, with the top five per cent of participants earning £4.27 on average, Octopus Energy said.

The company has said customers could save up to £100 over the course of the winter by participating in the trial.

Moreover, the firm confirmed it had managed to reduce the UK's overall energy demand during that one-hour period by 108MW, which is equivalent to the hourly output of a gas-fired power station.

It suggests that, if the scheme was scaled up to all electric smart meter customers across Britain, the resulting flexible energy load would amount to over 1GW, which equates to roughly the same as powering up a coal-fired power station, according to Octopus Energy.

Alex Schoch, head of flexibility at Octopus Energy Group, hailed the initiative as "a win-win-win" as the results of the trial showed it was capable of "cleaning up the grid, cutting costs and delivering greater energy security".

"Just like the yellow label products priced to clear in a supermarket, it doesn't need everyone to take part, but those who do get cheaper energy for themselves and drive down waste and reduce costs for everyone else too," he explained.

The company is now planning to rollout the pioneering scheme more widely, having invited all 1.4 million of its electric smart meter customers to take part in the next so-called 'Saving Sessions' which run from this month until March next year.

Over 400,000 customers have so far signed up to the programme, which is still accepting new joiners, Octopus Energy said.

"Our huge investment in technology and customer relationships made this possible and we expect to see other companies follow suit," added Schoch.

The move comes in the wake of soaring consumer bills driven by Russia's war in Ukraine and growing concerns over UK energy security. Advocates of flexible energy tariffs maintain that they can help reduce gas imports and help ensure the grid remains stable at times of peak demand over the winter.

Octopus Energy is not the only major supplier to trial innovative flexible tariffs aimed at shifting customers away from using power during peak times. Rival energy supplier OVO has also launched a similar energy saving scheme to help reduce strain on the grid and energy billpayers earlier this month, while British Gas is also reportedly preparing to begin offering payments to 3.8 million of its smart meter customers in return for cutting power use at peak times.