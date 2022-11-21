Study: Public smart charging could save EV drivers over £600 a year

Electric vehicle (EV) charging technology provider Connected Kerb has today released data from the UK's first trial of smart metered on-street charge points, revealing how harnessing smart technologies to optimise charging times could slash the cost of charging for EV owners.

Dubbed Agile Streets, the real world trial brought together a consortium of companies from the EV ecosystem, including Connected Kerb, to explore how smart charging technologies could help reduce pressure on the grid during periods of peak demand and as such bring down the cost of the transition to EVs.

According to Connected Kerb, initial results from the trial suggest the technology could save drivers £604 a year in charging costs for EV drivers who rely on public charge points - equivalent to UK-wide collective savings of over £4.1bn a year by 2030.

The project also shows that peak energy demand could be reduced by as much as 240MW, equivalent to boiling over 1.4 million kettles.

Smart charging should also reduce the demand on local grids, enabling more chargers to be installed to support the UK government's target of installing 300,000 public EV chargers by 2030, the company said.

Smart charging works by enabling EVs to schedule charging to times when energy prices are cheapest, such as overnight when demand is low or on sunny and windy days when there is an abundance of cheap solar and wind energy available.

The approach has already been adopted by a number of domestic charging technologies, but the Agile Streets trial sought to extend it to public chargers, providing users with an app through which they could schedule the time a car needs to be fully charged so as to take advantage of periods when power is cheapest.

The Agile Streets project saw 100 Connected Kerb on-street EV chargers deployed at 17 sites across four local authorities in Shropshire, Hackney, Glasgow, and East Lothian. Drivers then had the option of a smart charging in 'ECO' mode at a cost of 19p/kWh - which would schedule charging at the lowest-cost times of day - or a 'boost' mode at 33p/kWh which would immediately deliver power like a normal non-smart public charger. As such, charging an average 62kW Nissan LEAF from 20 per cent to 100 per cent using ECO mode saves drivers £6.95 per session - equivalent to a 42 per cent saving.

Connected Kerb said the approach could help bolster the running cost advantage enjoyed by EVs over petrol and diesel cars at a time when rising power prices have seen some of that advantage eroded.

"The energy price crisis is a major challenge facing all industries," said Chris Pateman-Jones, CEO of Connected Kerb. "For the EV transition, we know that this will narrow the gap between the cost of refuelling a petrol or diesel vehicle, and the typically much lower cost of charging an EV. That's why now is the time to focus our attention on smart charging technologies that can allow those reliant on public charging infrastructure to benefit from cheaper prices when demand for electricity is at its lowest.

"The deployment of smart charging into public charging - to both reduce consumer costs and minimise the impact of charging on the grid - is ground-breaking. The Agile Streets trial gives us the opportunity to ensure we get smart charging right, enabling us to take all of the learnings from the trial and get ready to roll out this revolutionary infrastructure."