US FDA paves way for lab-grown meat approval

The nascent lab-grown meat sector received a major boost this week, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a meat product grown from animal cells for human consumption for the first time.

In a statement, the agency confirmed it had completed its first pre-market consultation of a human food made from cultured animal cells, having assessed information submitted by UPSIDE Foods on its cultured chicken cells.

The regulator said it had "no further questions at this time about the firm's safety conclusion".

The consultation does not constitute final approval for the sale of UPSIDE Food's cultivated meat, with the FDA stating that before the food can enter the market, the facility in which it is made also needs to meet applicable US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and FDA requirements.

However, the milestone represents another step towards lab grown meats being made commercially available in one of the world's largest food markets.

The FDA said it was committed to working with the emerging industry to help bring products to market.

"The FDA is ready to work with additional firms developing cultured animal cell food and production processes to ensure their products are safe and lawful under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act," it said in a statement. "We also plan to issue guidance to assist firms that intend to produce human foods from cultured animal cells to prepare for pre-market consultations... We are already engaged in discussion with multiple firms about various types of products made from cultured animal cells, including those made from seafood cells, which will be overseen solely by the FDA.

"We continue to encourage firms to enter into dialogue with us often and early in their product development phase, well ahead of making any submission to us."

The news was welcomed by trade body, The Good Food Institute Europe (GFI Europe), which is working with a host of companies in the emerging market to advance sustainable proteins across the UK and Europe.

"This milestone announcement sends a strong message around the world that cultivated meat will be part of a more sustainable food future," said Seth Roberts, policy manager the GFI Europe. "Cultivated meat has the potential to help satisfy growing global demand for meat, while reducing the environmental impacts of our food system.

"As COP27 draws to a close, ministers should be investing in climate solutions like cultivated meat - just as they've supported renewable energy - to ensure the benefits are felt here in the UK."

The cultivated meat sector has attracted record levels of investment in recent years, as developers around the world race to deliver products that supporters claim can slash greenhouse gas emissions and water use across the agricultural supply chain while delivering products that are indistinguishable from conventional meats.

However, the sector faces significant challenges scaling up production, bringing down costs, and securing regulatory approval in multiple markets around the world.