Brazil's newly-elected leader, President-elect Lula, has promised to place climate action and protection of the Amazon rainforest at heart of his government's domestic and international agenda when he takes over as the country's President in January.

Ahead of a hotly-anticipated speech at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh this afternoon, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva - known as Lula - was greeted with a rapturous reception with crowds chanting his name and many delegates turned away due to long queues to see the veteran politician's address to the summit.

Hopes were high that Lula's appearance might inject some much-needed energy into what have proved increasingly frustrating climate negotiations, with observers warning that the talks are currently a long way behind schedule.

The President-elect stressed that his premiership would mark a break with the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, who oversaw a major increase in Amazon deforestation and was publicly critical of the UN climate negotiations.

"Today I am here to say that Brazil is ready to join once again to the efforts to build a healthier planet," Lula said, in what is his first foreign trip since winning Brazil's presidential election last month. "A world with more fairness - to bring dignity to all its inhabitants, not only a privileged minority."

The speech saw Lula reiterate his promise to end the deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, as he called for Brazil to host the COP30 UN Climate Summit in the Amazon region in 2025. He also stressed that climate would be the top priority of Brazil's presidency of the G20 in 2024.

Lula said his desire was to see Brazil "participate once again in discussions over the future of the planet - the planet that every moment warns us that we need each other to survive, and that alone we are vulnerable to a climate tragedy".

Lamenting the multitude of challenges facing the world at present, he called for more "confidence and determination" from governments to accelerate the push worldwide for a habitable planet, both within and beyond the current talks at COP27.

In a speech that strongly sought to emphasise the need for international cooperation in response to the climate crisis, Lula made the case for reforms to global governance that would give poorer and developing nations more of a say in security and geopolitical discussions, and greater accountability to ensure governments adhere to their green commitments.

He proposed establishing a world alliance for food security targeted at ending hunger and building a more sustainable food system to combat climate change, and demanded that richer nations deliver on their collective commitment to provide $100bn in climate finance a year to developing nations.

Loss and damage - another major bone of contention at the talks in Sharm El Sheikh - was also referenced by Lula, as backed calls for a new funding mechanism to be established at COP27 to support countries facing the worst impacts of climate change.

On the domestic front, Lula talked up the huge economic and jobs potential for Brazil from clean technologies such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and biofuels, as well as sustainable regenerative farming practices that can support rather than damage forests and biodiversity.

And he promised to put climate at the forefront of domestic governance in Brazil, including by establishing an Indigenous peoples' ministry to propose policies that are anchored in sustainability.

"Those that live in the Amazon region should be the protagonists of its conservation," Lula said. "Let's prove once again that it is possible to create wealth without promoting climate change."

Nature, he said, should be a "strategic ally, not an enemy that is knocked down by tractors and chainsaws".

The speech follows the 77-year-old's historic victory in last month's presidential election in Brazil, which was characterised by many as a battle for the future of the Amazon rainforest after deforestation rates soared under the watch of his opponent, climate sceptic incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has repeatedly promised to defend and restore Amazon's precious rainforest, accelerate Brazil's climate targets, and to bring the world's fifth largest greenhouse gas emitter back to the forefront of global climate talks after having acted as a drag on global ambitions at several recent UN Climate Summits.

Earlier today, Lula also announced a push for the COP30 UN Climate Summit - likely due to take place in 2025 - to be held in the Brazilian state of Amazonia, arguing that the staging could help ensure that "people who defend the Amazon know the region and the concrete reality".

The move came after Brazil on Monday joined Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo - the world's three largest rainforest nations - in formally launching a partnership to cooperate on forest conservation, with a view to pressuring richer nations to provide more financial support for their efforts.

The countries promised to work towards negotiating a "new sustainable funding mechanism" to help preserve rainforest biodiversity, and also to increase funding through the UN REDD+ programme for tackling deforestation, according to Reuters.

Reports this week also suggested at least three of Brazil's most forest-covered states are working on plans to sell what would amount to hundreds of millions of CO2 credits on global voluntary carbon markets, in order to help finance the preservation of their carbon-rich forests.

Lula's return as Brazil's leader will prove a remarkable comeback for the politician, who previously served two terms as President from 2003 to 2011 before spending two years in prison under corruption charges that were later quashed.

Under Lula's previous terms in office, Amazon deforestation rates plummeted 80 per cent, but the trend reversed under the tumultuous presidency of Bolsonaro, whose support for farming and logging interest saw illegal destruction of the rainforest soar to record levels.

However, Lula will face significant challenges as he seeks to reverse recent deforestation trends, given supporters of Bolsonaro continue to hold considerable influence in Brazil's senate and at the state level.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by a new report this morning from WWF, which warns climate change, forest loss, and degradation mean the Amazon is now "alarmingly close" to tipping into a permanently degraded state that could see it die back over the coming decades.

Experts fear that should such a tipping point occur it would lead to more frequent droughts and fires that would prevent the forests recovery and lead to catastrophic consequences that would put the 1.5C global warming goal out of reach.

Over a third - 34 per cent - of the Amazon biome area has already experienced at least one of three theoretical tipping point thresholds related to rainfall, length of dry season, and deforestation or conservation of natural habitat, equating to an area around a quarter the size of Europe, the report argued.

Even this year, deforestation in the Amazon reached a record high for the January to October period, as illegal forest clearing continued under Bolsonaro's presidency.

WWF's chief forest advisor, Professor Mary Gagen, called for urgent action to reverse rainforest destruction in the region.

"We could lose the Amazon to a state of permanent, irreversible degradation that would impact the entire planet," she said. "The more the Amazon is destroyed, the more we limit our ability to stay within 1.5 degrees."

Lula's passionate promises to defend the Amazon are likely to provide some succour for those hoping forest loss can be reversed, but what is less clear is whether his energetic appearance at COP27 can help encourage negotiators to deliver an ambitious new agreement before the summit's end.

As it stands, all parties are waiting on the first drafts of key negotiating texts that are expected to arrive sometime this evening, thereby proving the clearest indication so far of whether progress is being made on a huge number of outstanding contentious issues, including proposals on climate finance, adaptation funding, loss and damage, carbon markets, phasing down fossil fuels, and maintaining the focus on limiting global warming to 1.5C.

There is now deepening frustration and concern among negotiating teams at the sheer volume of work that has to be completed within a very short window of time if agreements are to be finalised by the end of play on Friday.

That much was underscored by a statement released late this afternoon by Alok Sharma, the UK's outgoing COP26 President, who warned that with "only two full days left at COP27, we're at a critical juncture in these negotiations".

"More than 100 leaders came to Egypt last week and gave their negotiators clear instructions to build on the momentum of Glasgow and demonstrate further ambition," he said. "The world is watching. We all need to deliver."