The case for a strong and ambitious Zero Emission Vehicle mandate

To be a true leader on electric vehicles, the government must plump the market by requiring manufacturers to produce a set percentage of low-carbon vehicles, writes Energy UK's Yumann Siddiq
It is now a year since UK Presidency launched the breakthrough declaration on accelerating the shift to zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) in leading markets by 2035 on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial