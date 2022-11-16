UK Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey has today called for renewed global action to protect and enhance nature, as the government announced additional funding for a series of nature-focused initiatives.

Speaking at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, Coffey reiterated the government's calls for world leaders to adopt a new target to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030 as part of a new global biodiversity pact that is set to be negotiated at next month's COP15 Summit in Montreal.

"Over half of the world's GDP reliant on nature, which is why the UK put nature at the heart of our COP26 Presidency and led calls to protect 30 per cent of land and ocean by 2030," she said. "We continue to demonstrate international leadership through commitments to create a natural world that is richer in plants and wildlife to tackle the climate crisis, and at next month's meeting of the UN Convention on Biological Diversity we will strive for an ambitious agreement that includes a global 30by30 target, a commitment to halt and reverse biodiversity loss, and an increase in resources for the conservation and protection of nature from all sources."

Coffey added that while significant progress has been made to ramp up investment in projects that can reverse nature loss, more action is needed from both the public and private sectors to bridge the reported $700bn funding gap needed to halt nature loss.

The UK government today announced a series of new funding awards for nature-focused projects, confirming plans for £30m of seed finance for the Big Nature Impact Fund - a new public-private fund for nature in the UK which will unlock significant private investment into nature projects, such as new tree planting or restoring peatlands. Managed by Federated Hermes and Finance Earth, the fund is set to support a range of habitat creation projects that will aid small business growth and job creation as well as soak up carbon emissions and support cleaner air and water.

The government also pledged an additional £12m to the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance to protect and restore vulnerable coastal communities and habitats, a further £6m to provide capacity building support in developing countries to help boost investment in nature-based solutions under the Paris Agreement, and a new £5m contribution to the Inter-American Development Bank's (IDB) Multi-Donor Trust Fund for the Amazon.

Lord Goldsmith, Minister for International Environment, Climate, Forests & Energy, said the new funding would support efforts to accelerate emissions reductions worldwide. "The fastest route to Net Zero is restoring the world's forests and protecting nature," he said. "And the value of forests and other ecosystems goes so much further than climate. The greatest guardians of nature has always been indigenous people, which is why the UK is delighted to support communities in the Amazon in their efforts to protect and restore their environment."

The news comes as several of the leading architects of the Paris Agreement today called on world leaders to come together at the Montreal Summit next month to deliver a 'Paris Agreement for nature' that significantly strengthens nature protection goals and mobilises increased investment in nature-related projects.

The latest funding announcements from the UK also come as industrialised and developing economies remain at loggerheads at the COP27 Climate Summit over the continued failure to mobilise $100bn a year of climate finance for poorer nations. Diplomats are also deadlocked over efforts to agree a new funding mechanism to help climate vulnerable nations cope with the loss and damage they are experience as a result of escalating climate impacts.

The UK government has pledged to increase funding for nature and climate adaptation measures, but a series of funding announcements from the past week are being delivered from within the existing climate finance budget and do not represent a net increase in funding. As such, the UK continues to face accusations from green groups and poorer nations that the government is failing to deliver its fair share of climate funding for developing economies.