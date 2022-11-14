'World first': Zenobē to invest £750m in trio of Scottish battery projects

Zenobē has announced it has begun construction on a sweeping portfolio of utility-scale battery storage projects in Scotland that could deliver a major boost to the UK's drive to deliver a zero carbon grid.

The power storage company announced this morning it would invest £750m in the programme, and had already started construction on a storage plant in Blackhillock that is scheduled to come online in the first half of 2024.

Zenobē said the completion of the three projects, which are set to boast a combined capacity of 1GW and be capabable of storing 2GWh of electricity, would make it the largest provider of battery-based transmission solutions in Europe.

It said its investment programme would deliver a "step change" in the UK's push to achieve a carbon free power network by 2035. The storage sites planned for Blackhillock, Kilmarnock South, and Eccles could shave £1bn off household energy bills over 15 years, while reducing the UK's dependency on fossil fuel imports, it said.

The portfolio is set to significantly expand the UK's pipeline of energy storage capacity, with trade body Renewable UK reporting earlier this year that the country currently has 1.6GW of operational battery storage capacity, with a further 1.4GW under construction.

The new projects are contracted to provide stability services to National Grid ESO so as to improve the reliability of grids that are increasingly reliant on renewable power. They will also ease network constraints by importing electricity from the grid at times of peak renewable generation.

Zenobē said the contracts backing its portfolio were the first in the world to use transmission connected batteries to provide two crucial grid services that have historically been delivered by fossil fuel power plants: short-circuit level, which maintains system voltage during a fault, and inertia, which prevents sudden changes in system frequency.

James Basden, co-founder and director of Zenobē, said the projects provided a snapshot of how utility-scale battery projects would work in the future.

"Our projects at Blackhillock, Kilmarnock South, and Eccles are world-firsts for battery storage, addressing a key, complex hurdle to the uptake of renewables in an innovative way and pushing forward our progress to energy independence and a zero-carbon grid," he said. "At a time of increasing energy prices and the need for greater energy security, this is the type of investment which the UK needs now to drive growth, and which will enable both the country and Zenobē to become leaders in delivering the energy transition."

In further energy storage news, the Financial Times reported this morning that Highview Power intends to raise £400m to build the world's largest commercial-scale liquid air energy storage plant near Manchester.

Company CEO Rupert Pearce told the paper the company intended to spend £250m on the construction of the storage plant in Carrington, which will have a capacity of 30MW and be able to store 300MW of electricity. The remaining £150m would go towards engineering work in support of a further four sites.

The company is aiming to wrap fundraising next year in order to finish construction of the Carrington project by 2024, according to the FT.

"If the wind blows and the demand isn't there, then it can't go anywhere," Pearce told the paper. "We have a structural necessity to bring in flexible demand for a long period of time."

Liquid air energy storage works by cooling and compressing air into a liquid form that is stored at low pressure in tanks. When electricity is needed, the liquid air is converted back into a pressurised gas that can power turbines.