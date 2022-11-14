The 1.5C temperature goal is reportedly a key point of contention between negotiating parties at the Sharm El Sheikh Summit, with China and other large emerging markets understood to be pushing for any COP27 cover text to stick to the Paris Agreement goal to limit global warming to "well below 2C" while pursuing best efforts to keep temperature increases to 1.5C.

The proposed wording would be seen by many countries as a weakening of the ambition agreed in last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, which was signed at COP26 Climate Summit and saw countries commit more explicitly to supporting efforts to "keep 1.5C alive" by "undertaking rapid, deep and sustained cuts" in greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at a high-level ministerial round table at the Summit this afternoon, COP26 President Alok Sharma said it was critical that this year's conference saw countries reaffirm their commitment to the 1.5C goal, arguing that "every fraction of a degree matters".

"We'll either leave Egypt having kept 1.5C alive or this will be the COP where we lose 1.5C," he said. "You need to work out how you want future generations to look upon this COP and each of us individually as countries. It is really up to us to decide."

Sharma, who is the UK's lead negotiator at COP27, stressed that the business community was broadly supportive of more ambitious climate action, pointing to a letter coordinated by the We Mean Business group, which saw more than 200 large corporates endorse the 1.5C target. "I believe we can keep 1.5C - we've got the business community on our side," he said.

A report published this morning by ECIU highlighted how the current rate of clean energy and technology deployment could enable China, India, and the EU to meet their climate targets ahead of time.

Sharma's appeal comes amid reports of slow progress in COP27's negotiating rooms, with much of the technical work which is typically wrapped up by the half way point of COP Summits yet to be completed. Negotiations around adaptation plans and carbon markets have spilled over into the second week, eating into time typically earmarked for political discussions between government ministers.

The COP27 Presidency decision's to not bring ministers into negotiations until Wednesday, two days before the Summit is earmarked to finish, has worried some observers who have noted the limited time earmarked for ministerial facilitation could lead to a weak outcome.

In an update setting out the COP Presidency's plans to finalise technical details by tomorrow, COP President Sameh Shoukry said: "There is still a lot of work ahead of us if we are to achieve meaningful and tangible outcomes of which we can be proud. We must now shift gears and complement the technical discussions with more political, high-level engagement."

Questions remain about when the COP Presidency will produce the all-important cover text, which will provide an indication of the state of negotiations and the decisions likely to come out of COP27. Some insiders have questioned whether the Presidency will produce a draft cover text at all, in light of reports of significant disagreements between the different negotiating blocs on some key issues.

Cover decisions are not mandatory for COP conferences but have become increasingly commonplace in recent years with supporters of the approach arguing they provide a headline - and more digestible - summary of what has been agreed by parties.

Shoukry said the Presidency still intended talks to wrap as planned on Friday afternoon. "Our common objective is to adopt consensus decisions and conclusions on Friday that will constitute comprehensive, ambitious and balanced outcomes of the Sharm el Sheikh conference," he said.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres today called on the leaders of developed and emerging economies assembled in Bali for the latest G20 Summit to defend the 1.5C target and rally behind a 'climate solidarity pact' in Sharm El Sheikh.

"Under this pact, [emerging and developed economies] would make extra efforts this decade to keep the limit of 1.5C alive," he said. "Wealthier countries and International Financial Institutions would provide financial and technical assistance to help emerging economies accelerate their renewable energy transition."

The question of a funding package for vulnerable countries already reeling from the impacts of climate change - known as Loss and Damage in the UN jargon - remains a major bone of contention at the conference. The US and EU are reportedly remaining steadfast in their historic resistance to proposals for a Loss and Damage funding mechanisms, amid fears such a move would be interpreted as an acceptance of legal liability for their historic pollution. But climate vulnerable nations regard progress towards a formal Loss and Damage mechanism as a totemic issue for the entire COP process and they have secured support from a number of industrialised nations that have promised to provide Loss and Damage funding.

Separately, the V20 Group - a coalition of finance ministers from 58 climate-vulnerable countries - and the G7 formally launched the Global Shield against Climate Risks, which aims to help countries struck by climate-related damages recover more quickly by strengthening social protection schemes and climate risk insurance.

The UK has backed the scheme, which has been launched with a €170m contribution from Germany and €40m from other countries.

Ghana Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said the scheme was long overdue. "It has never been a question of who pays for loss and damage because we are paying for it - our economies pay for it in lost growth prospects, our enterprises pay for it in business disruption, and our communities pay for it in lives and livelihoods lost," he said. "We really hope the Global Shield will not only yield impact for the most vulnerable communities, but that it will also contribute to building mutual trust and understanding to help bridge the resourcing gaps facing climate action."

But the initiative elicited an angry response from NGOs, who described it as an underpowered response to the repeated calls for developed nations to back a dedicated Loss and Damage funding mechanism.

Fionna Smyth, head of international policy and advocacy at Christian Aid said the scheme amounted to a "half-baked insurance scheme".



"It's good to see countries talking about how we can respond to the severe impacts of loss and damage, and there are parts of the Global Shield which will see money getting to people who need it," she said. "But it risks soaking up a lot of time and attention that could be better used within the COP27 negotiations to develop the loss and damage fund which wealthy country have been blocking progress on for years."

Friends of the Earth, meanwhile, called the initiative a "cynical distraction" from the wider debate on how to deliver a Loss and Damage mechanism. "New funding is urgently needed to support the communities facing devastating loss and damage due to the impacts of the climate crisis," said Rachel Kennerley, international climate campaigner at Friends of the Earth. "But wealthy governments funnelling money from existing finance pledges to subsidise insurance companies is not the solution that climate vulnerable countries have been calling for."

However, there were some more encouraging indications on the state of the talks this afternoon, with reports suggesting the UK and EU are set to back calls from India for the Glasgow Climate Pact's commitment to "phase down" the use of unabated coal power to be extended to cover all fossil fuels.

And following today's meeting at the Bali G20 Summit with China's Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden said the White House was looking to work together with China "where we can", fuelling hopes formal talks between the two superpowers on climate issues could be revived.

The G20 Summit is also expected to see confimation of the second major just transition partnership between industrialised nations and a major emerging economy, with Indonesia set to join South Africa in signing up to a multi-billion dollar investment plan to help accelerate the transition away from coal power.

In further news from the sidelines of the Summit, Alcazar Energy Partners II, a sustainable infrastructure fund focused on utility scale renewable energy projects in emerging markets announce it has raised $336.3m from a raft of public and private institutional investors.

The funds raised will enable the development and construction of more than 2GW of clean energy infrastructure across a number of emerging markets, it said.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been inked with the Egyptian government to invest in an ammonia production plant with a capacity of providing 230,000 tonnes of the fuel using green hydrogen, it added.

Participants in the funding round included the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD); the European Investment Bank (EIB); EMCAF, a fund managed by AllianzGI and advised by EIB; the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group; the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); the German Development Institution (DEG), a member of KfW Group; the French Financial Development Institution (Proparco), partially owned by the French Development Agency (AFD); and the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO).