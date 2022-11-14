A host of global fashion brands and consumer goods retailers, including H&M, Ben & Jerry's and Stella McCartney, have today collectively committed to purchasing 550,000 tonnes of low carbon alternative fibres for textiles and packaging, in a move aimed at curbing supply chain deforestation.

Spearheaded by non-profit Canopy, the commitment is aimed at driving demand and investment towards more environmentally-friendly alternatives to wood as a feedstock for creating fibres that are commonly used in the production of paper, packaging, and textiles.

These 'next generation' alternatives include wider use of agricultural residues and recycled textiles to create fibres, which Canopy claims are readily available and can be scaled up significantly in order to help ease demand for land to produce pulp, paper, cotton, and other materials used in textiles and packaging.

Every year, more than 3.2 billion trees are cut down to produce fibre for packaging and clothing, released vast amounts of CO2 in the process, according to Canopy.

But it estimates that, driven by the market pull from major commitments such as that announced today, shifting to next generation alternative fibre sources could help avoid almost a gigatonne of CO2 emissions through to 2050.

The new commitment, which has also been backed by Inditex, HH Global, and Kering, is expected to help unlock the investment required to build 10 to 20 new pulp mills worldwide that can create fibre from low carbon, low impact, next generation alternatives to wood. In turn, it should help pump prime new, alternative markets to enable farming and city communities to phase out textile landfilling and straw waste burning practices, it said.

Firms signing up to the commitment have also agreed to ensure their respective supply chains are free of products or feedstocks that derive from ancient and endangered forests.

Overall, Canopy estimates the commitment announced today, which has been timed to coincide with the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt, could help prevent around 2.2 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions compared to the equivalent production of virgin forest fibre.

Canopy founder and executive director, Nicole Rycroft, praised the firms joining together for today's pledge for demonstrating a willingness to "challenge the status quo and in doing so provide a breakthrough for these game-changing technologies".

"This commitment will allow us to take a historic leap closer to the $64bn of investments in sustainable alternatives needed to ensure forest conservation for our planet's climate and biodiversity stability," she said.

Canopy claims that compared to conventional feedstocks next-generation alternative feedstocks on average produce between 95 per cent and 130 per cent lower emissions, use up to 70 per cent fewer fossil fuels energy resources, have between 88 per cent and 100 per cent lower land-use impacts, and five times lower biodiversity impact.

Stella McCartney, whose fashion brand has been a zero-deforestation brand since 2017, said she was signing her firm up to the commitment to help accelerate the development and adoption of next generation alternatives to wood-derived fibre.

"We must take action today in order to protect our forests for tomorrow," she said.