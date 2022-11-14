Systemiq: Circular approaches key for robust battery supply chains

Countries in Europe need to embrace the circular economy if they want to protect their transition to a low-carbon economy from geopolitical risks and supply chain volatility.

That is according to the latest report from sustainability consultancy Systemiq, which looked at the impact circular economy approaches could have on creating a more resilient metals and minerals economy in Europe, a market which remains heavily dependent on imports to meet soaring demand for batteries.

The report, published as a public consultation is underway on the EU's proposed Critical Raw Material Act, comes as pressure mounts on countries to ramp up mining and processing capacity of materials such as lithium, nickel, and cobalt, which are all key components of batteries.

With the risks of dependency on exporting countries for fossil fuels being made painfully apparent this year, there is concern European states could end up facing the same geopolitical dependency for battery materials that are increasingly important for both the net zero transition and long term energy security.

Systemiq's report argues that circular economy principles could make European supply chains more robust and resilient, by reducing the market's overall demand for raw and processed materials.

Joss Blériot, head of institutions and governments at the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said the transition to a low-carbon economy "is as much a hardware story as it is an energy source one".

"Given the material impact of revamping power generation and mobility systems, it is imperative to include a broad set of circular economy strategies in the transition plan, to reduce demand pressure and decrease supply risks," he added.

Business and policymakers must ramp up investments in recycling and reuse infrastructure, as well as take action that reduces the need for minerals and metals in manufacturing in the first place, for instance through redesign, substitution, and boosting material efficiency, the new analysis notes.

It predicts the results of such efforts could be significant. Systemiq notes that reducing demand for cars by just 1.4 per cent a year could halve the total mineral consumption of the automotive sector by 2050. And it highlights that up to a fifth of used car batteries could be reused in stationary eneryg storage applications at a third of a cost of new batteries.

Systemiq also called for "systemic change" of critical infrastructure, urging a rethink of utility delivery, business models, supply chains, ownership models, and product use to ensure materials-intensive products are used as efficiently as possible or, where possible, made redundant.

Janez Potočnik, Systemiq partner and co-chair of the International Resource Panel, said it was critical that human well-being was decoupled from greenhouse gas emissions and resource consumption.

"Metals and minerals are critically needed for the energy transition, but science is also clear that without a deep system change of the current economy leading to an important reduction in overall resource consumption, in particular in high-income countries, the Paris climate goals are out of reach," she said. "We need to move from an economy considering humans as external and superior to nature to an economy acknowledging that we are embedded with nature. As this study describes, circular economy strategies can help us achieve the mentioned goals and make our economy more resilient."

Elsewhere, Systemiq's highlights how the environmental impact of mining and refining minerals and metals for clean technologies will be "far lower" than that of the current fossil-fuel economy, and notes that it can be reduced further still through the adoption of circular economy practices.

It also argues that contrary to some media reports there is no shortage of minerals globally to power the clean energy transition.