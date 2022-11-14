UK B Corp community almost doubles in size to welcome 1,000th member

The number of certified B Corps in the UK has almost doubled in the past year, rising from 564 to pass the 1,000 member mark.

B Lab UK, the non-profit body that manages the process of certifying businesses that change their remit to qualify as B Corps, hailed the milestone as further evidence that the B Corp community was pushing its way into the corporate mainstream.

To qualify as B Corps businesses have to formally change their governance structure to ensure they are accountable to all their stakeholders, not just shareholders. They also have to develop a strategy designed to enhance their positive environmental and social impact and commit to transparently reporting on progress, with their certification then requiring renewal every three years.

The number of B Corp's has increased rapidly in recent years, with a number of high profile brands qualifying to carry the label. Household names who are part of the first 1,000 to have achieved B Corp status in the UK include Innocent Drinks, Jojo Maman Bébé, Baringa, Finisterre, Sipsmith and Simplyhealth, while a number of famous faces, including Jamie Oliver, Matthew Freud, Emma Bunton, Jaime Lang, and Bear Grylls, have also worked to certify their businesses.

B Lab UK said with over 500 B Corps, London is the city with the most B Corps in the world. But it stressed that B Corp's are found across the UK, including Bristol, Manchester, Brighton, Edinburgh and Cardiff. The furthest flung UK B Corp is Bruichladdich distillery on the southwestern tip of the remote Hebridean Island of Islay.

The group also cited data that shows how compared to traditional businesses, B Corps have a faster growth in turnover and employee headcount, greater levels of employee retention, engagement and diversity, higher levels of innovation, and are more successful in securing equity finance than standard businesses.

"We urgently need business to step up and respond to the challenges of this moment, from acting on the climate emergency to tackling the cost of living," said Chris Turner, executive director at B Lab UK. "Reaching 1,000 B Corporations in the UK shows that this leadership is possible. It is our privilege to be working with such a passionate community of businesses, who have been the loudest and proudest advocates for the way in which certification has helped them to 'measure what matters' and change the way their companies behave. But there's still a long way to go. If we want B Corps to continue to represent the pioneers of better business, we must intentionally keep moving the goalposts and challenge ourselves to go further, faster."

Sneh Khemka, CEO at Simplyhealth, which certified as a B Corp earlier this year, said: "As a purpose-led health solutions company, we're striving to improve access to healthcare for all in the UK. For 150 years, we've always stood for a healthier world - through our positive impact on the environment, in the way we contribute to society and by governing ourselves in a responsible way.

"Being a B Corp is a beacon for us to carry and something we cherish. For us, this is just the beginning. B Corp now gives us a framework to measure our actions and hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards, so we can continuously improve our business impact and support other businesses to do the same."