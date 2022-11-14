Plans unveiled for Bradford green hydrogen production and distribution hub

Plans have been announced to build one of the UK's largest low carbon hydrogen production facilities at a decommissioned gas storage site in Bradford with a view to providing low carbon fuel to transport operators and industrial plants in the region.

The scheme was announced late last week by fossil gas distributor Northern Gas Networks, hydrogen producer Hygen Energy, and hydrogen distributor Ryze Hydrogen.

The plan is for the site to produce green hydrogen using renewable energy and an electrolyser, alongside a hydrogen refuelling station, EV charge points, and a low carbon technology education centre.

The project is to be built in the heart of Bradford, at the site of a decommissioned gas storage site owned by Northern Gas Networks, according to the update.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said the project would help slash air pollution and transport emissions in the region, which has recently introduced a new Clean Air Zone.

"It is therefore exciting for us to see one of the region's largest companies developing this hydrogen hub through the Joint Venture with Hygen and Ryze, and we hope that the hydrogen hub will encourage energy users across the region to convert to low cost low carbon hydrogen as their energy source of the future," they said. "We have already introduced the joint venture to a number of potential hydrogen off-takers in the city and we hope to see them using locally produced hydrogen to decarbonise their operations for a generation."

Andrew Newman, managing director of Hygen, said the project would set an example of how complex hydrogen distribution and production sites could be delivered.

"The hydrogen economy of tomorrow cannot be delivered by companies working in isolation on their own projects," he said. "Success will require multiple stakeholders to come together to share their expertise to deliver the best possible projects. We very much hope that this project will be replicated in other cities across the UK."

The partners said that grant funding might be made available to energy users in the Bradford area looking to switch from fossil fuels to low carbon hydrogen.

Both Ryze Hydrogen and Hygen Energy Holdings are subsidiaries of HydraB Power Limited, which was founded and is run by clean tech investor Jo Bamford.