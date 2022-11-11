IEMA publishes Climate Change Adaptation Practitioner Guidance

James Murray
clock • 1 min read
IEMA publishes Climate Change Adaptation Practitioner Guidance

New matrix aims to help sustainability professionals deliver more effective climate adaptation programmes

The Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) has today published new outlining how organisations can adapt to a changing climate, from both a strategic and practical perspective.

Titled IEMA Climate Change Adaptation Practitioner Guidance, the guide aims to help the 15,000 environmental professionals that are signed up to the group to better understand and respond to escalating climate risks.

IEMA said that "rather than producing a step-by-step guide, of the sort easily available elsewhere, the guidance sets out a more sophisticated 'maturity matrix', outlining the characteristics of organisations with maturing adaptation approaches and making progress on multiple fronts".

The guidance, which is published ahead of Adaptation and Agriculture Day at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, provides advice on how to build the business case for corporate investment in enhance climate adaptation and resilience measures.

It then sets out 29 actions that both public and private organisations can take to enhance their climate resilience across five common business functions: sites and operations, strategy, people and skills, finance and resources, and supply chains.

"Action on climate change requires both climate mitigation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit future global warming, and an equally robust effort on climate adaptation to minimise the damage of climate impacts and to build resilience across societies," said IEMA CEO, Sarah Mukherjee. "Adaptation planning takes time, so actions are needed now to avoid ‘lock-in' to high levels of risk in 2050 and beyond.

"This guide gives IEMA members a comprehensive framework to develop and lead robust and comprehensive adaptation approaches, whatever their context, as practitioners or as leaders. I look forward to seeing the more climate-resilient world that emerges because of what members achieve with it."

