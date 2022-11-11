Research: UK renewables curbed demand for costly fossil gas in October

The UK's growing sources of wind, solar and hydro power served to significantly curb millions of households' reliance on expensive, carbon-intensive fossil fuels last month, further underscoring the benefits of expanding clean, renewable electricity sources to tackle the ongoing energy crisis.

That is the conclusion of fresh analysis released today by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), which found that since the start of October, power generated in Britain by wind, hydro, and solar sources totalled 13 terawatt hours (TWh).

The think tank calculated that had the UK generated the same level of energy from gas-fired power plants instead, it would have required as much as 27TWh more fossil gas, which would have proved far more costly for households while also generating more greenhouse gas emissions.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, ECIU's head of analysis, said that amid significant concerns over the reliability of Britain's gas supplies this winter in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, the UK could reduce its dependency on gas by generating more power from renewable sources.

"Every swoop of a wind turbine blade means less gas that we have to buy," he said. "As batteries and pumped hydro expand, we'll be less dependent on gas to play its ‘balancing' role, insulating us from international gas markets. The same goes for insulation and electric heat pumps. If government ramps up investments, next winter could be less challenging for the grid and less worrying for households."

Since the start of October renewable power has already effectively displaced the equivalent of three per cent of the UK's annual gas demand, and six per cent of net gas imports, which amounts to around eight per cent of what the country imports via pipelines or 30 LNG shipments, ECIU said.

As the weather gets colder and demand for both heat and electricity increase the savings delivered by renewable generation is also expected to grow further.

During the same period, other sources of power such as nuclear and biomass generated around 6TWh, according to ECIU. Should that power have been generated by a gas-fired power station instead, it calculated that it would have required the equivalent of around 1.5 per cent of annual UK gas demand.

The National Grid also pays gas fired power stations to stay on standby during the winter as a precaution for any faults or shutdowns, but this role is increasingly being taken on by low carbon technologies such as battery storage, the capacity for which has surged to 2.5GW this year, ECIU said.

"Last year the power grid stood solid throughout the winter, but this time round there are concerns over whether gas will be able to play its role," said Cran-McGreehin. "We have enough gas power stations - the question is will we have a steady supply of gas to both feed power plants and heat our homes?"

The UK has the highest dependency on gas among any country in Europe, being reliant on the fossil fuel for 40 per cent of power generation and 85 per cent of home heating, while the nation's housing stock is also among the most energy inefficient in Europe.

As such, UK households are particularly exposed to the volatile, risky global fossil fuel market, which has been the primary driver by the huge increase in energy bills seen over the past year.

The situation has further fuelled demands for the government to end its block on new onshore wind power developments in England, which have effectively been banned since 2015, despite wind turbines now being among the cheapest and quickest to build sources of new electricity available.

Labour has repeatedly lobbied the government to lift the block on onshore wind, and last night the Party's leader Sir Keir Starmer confirmed his commitment to tearing up planning rules that have hampered such developments should he secure the keys to Downing Street after the next election.

During a visit to a wind farm in Grimsby yesterday, Starmer described the ongoing onshore wind ban as a "national act of self-harm" that is "choking off our economic potential", and said Labour was working on a plan to encourage more local communities to "get on board" with onshore turbines.

"The solution to the energy crisis is clear - we need to go all out for cheap, clean, homegrown power as fast as we can," said Starmer. "From green hydrogen to offshore wind, gigafactories to new nuclear and tidal power, Labour will help these new industries to thrive. And we will reverse this Government's policies that are blocking the growth of onshore wind and solar, which are vital sources of cheap power for billpayers."

The move builds on Labour's existing commitments to double the UK's onshore wind capacity and quadruple offshore wind capacity in a bid to achieve a net zero power system by as soon as 2030, backed by tens of billions of pounds investment in the green economy each year.