COP27: Grant Shapps to announce £65m clean energy funding boost

The UK government has today announced a new £65m industrial decarbonisation funding package, as part of the international Breakthrough Agenda that was launched at last year's COP26 Summit with a mission to tackle emissions from carbon intensive industries.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps will today unveil the new funding commitment, as the governments that are signed up to the Breakthrough Agenda, including the US, China, and EU, announce a new set of 'priority actions' for the initiative.

The £65m has been earmarked for the world's first large scale Industry Transition Programme, which is being led by the World Bank's Climate Investment Funds and aims to support emissions reduction projects from energy-intensive industries in developing economies such as India and Indonesia.

The UK government said the projects would help expand a global market in clean energy technologies, making them more accessible and affordable to developing countries and enabling UK companies to share their talent and expertise.

"Green means growth, and with our existing talents in clean technologies, UK businesses could be world leaders in an industry that will only expand, creating jobs for generations to come while also protecting our precious planet," Shapps said. "At COP27 we are leading international efforts to ensure these new innovations can be more accessible and affordable to heavy, energy-intensive industries in some of the world's poorest countries.

"These agreements are a key part of us achieving our net zero targets and our global efforts to cut emissions - but I am also proud that they will mean more countries will benefit from the knowledge and expertise we have nurtured here on UK shores."

The government said the funding came on top of the Prime Minister's announcement of a further £65.5m for the Clean Energy Innovation Facility, which provides grants to researchers and scientists to accelerate the development of innovative clean energy technologies in developing countries. Since the UK-led fund was launched in 2019 it has so far supported 76 projects, including the creation of biomass-powered refrigeration in India, prototype lithium-ion batteries in Nigeria and clean hydrogen-based fuels for steel production in Morocco, among other innovations.

Mafalda Duarte, CEO of the Climate Investment Funds, welcomed the new funding injection. "Emissions from hard-to-abate industries are concentrated in developing countries and set to rise," she said. "With support from the United Kingdom and Sweden, the first-of-its-kind CIF Industry Decarbonisation program will support developing countries, manage transition risks, and seize emerging economic opportunities. This investment platform will bring to bear concessional finance, technical assistance, and partnerships to ignite transformation across industries like steel, cement, and aluminium."

The UK also announced today that it is working alongside Germany to establish a new funding window for projects developing innovative and transformational clean technologies. Set to open in 2023, the funding from the Mitigation Action Facility will go to key priority sectors such as energy, transport, and industry that have been identified as top priorities by the Breakthrough Agenda at COP27.

The Breakthrough Agenda is now backed by governments from countries that collectively account for over half of global GDP, fuelling hopes that it can deliver on its goal of accelerating the development of alternatives to fossil fuels for carbon-intensive sectors, so that by 2030 low carbon technologies are the cheapest and most attractive options available to businesses in emerging and developing economies.

New priority areas for the Agenda set out today include: creating common definitions for low-emission or near-emission steel, hydrogen, and sustainable batteries; establishing at least 100 hydrogen 'valleys' and developing at least 50 large-scale net zero emission industrial plants; agreeing on a global date to phase out polluting cars and vehicles; strengthening financial and technological assistance for developing and emerging markets; and ramping up investment in sustainable agriculture research.

However, the confirmation of the new priorities and funding packages come as the UK and other industrialised nations continue to face fierce criticism from developing and emerging economies over their repeated failure to honour the collective pledge to provide $100bn a year of climate finance for poorer nations form 2020.

The UK government has earmarked new funding for climate adaptation and clean technology programmes at COP27, but it has also confirmed that these initiatives will be supported from within the UK's existing £11.6bn climate finance budget and the overall amount of funding provided is not expected to increase.