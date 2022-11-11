Governments must act decisively at COP27 to build a safer world for all

The needs of women and communities must vulnerable to climate change should be front and centre of negotiations in Sharm el Sheikh, writes We Mean Business' Maria Mendiluce
Women are less likely to survive when disasters strike. As a woman working in the effort to tackle the climate crisis, the way it intertwines with other crises- particularly inequality - is at the front...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial