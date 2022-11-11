COP27: International Organisation for Standardisation launches Net Zero Guidelines

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) has today published new guidelines for all actors and organisations working to deliver net zero pledges.

The guidelines are intended as a "single core reference text" for the influential ISO platform, which provides standards for a raft of sectors, from automotive and oil and gas to aerospace and telecommunication.

The organisation said the new standards were a response to the United Nations' call earlier this week for the creation of clearer standards to support net zero pledges and drew from the existing landscape of climate target standards and initiatives.

Ulrika Francke, president of the ISO, said the publication of the standards marked a "historic milestone in bringing the international community closer to deliver on climate commitments".

"The Net Zero Guidelines will bring much needed alignment on net zero," she said. "We are confident, and proud, that these guidelines will be used widely across government and industry to effectively meet the goals of the Paris Agreement and give greater credibility to what net zero means."

The guidelines come as fears of greenwashing abound as more and more financial and corporate players announce their intention to reach net zero emissions by mid-century. Campaigners have pointed out that many organisations with net zero targets lack credible decarbonisation plans, continue to invest in the activities driving climate change, or plan to rely heavily on carbon offsets, not absolute emissions cuts, to reach their goals.

On Tuesday, a report from a prominent UN task force warned companies and financial institutions needed to embrace more robust standards for their net zero strategies, arguing that companies could not claim to be pursuing net zero while they continued to build or bankroll fossil fuel assets. It also said that to be credible, net zero targets needed to cover all a company's emissions across operations and supply chains, as well as their lobbying activity.

ISO said its new Net Zero Guidelines had been developed through the International Organisation for Standardisation's International Workshop Agreement (IWA) process, a series of virtual workshops intended to produce final guidelines which reflect global perspectives on reaching net zero. More than 1,200 organisations and experts had contributed to the text over a period of three months, according to the body.

Nigel Topping, a UN climate change high-level champion, welcomed the new guidelines. "We need clear, consistent and harmonised global standards on net zero if we are to effectively and rapidly unlock the regulatory environment needed to help Governments meet the goals of the Paris Agreement," he said. "These Net Zero Guidelines helpfully build on the Race to Zero voluntary criteria and can be used as a core reference text on net zero to bring global actors into alignment, ratchet up ambition and address greenwashing."

However, the latest standard could reignite criticism from some investors and corporates that they are being asked to adhere to a wide range of over-lapping climate-related standards and guidelines that can result in confusion and duplication of effort.