Breakthrough Agenda: Governments chalk up collaboration priorities for coming year

Dozens of governments from around the world have pledged to work together on a series of initiatives over the coming year that aim to accelerate the decarbonisation of the power, road transport, steel, hydrogen, and agricultural sectors.

At a side event at the COP27 Climate Summit today, countries representing more than half of global GDP will set out a number of sector-specific 'Priority Actions' designed to make emissions-intensive industries more sustainable whilst cutting energy costs and boosting food security.

It marks the next chapter for the Breakthrough Agenda, which was launched by the UK COP Presidency and the Race to Zero campaign at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year and aims to bring together governments committed to driving the uptake of technologies and solutions that can help decarbonise emissions intensive sectors.

Priority Actions set out today include: creating common definitions for low-emission or near-emission steel, hydrogen, and sustainable batteries; establishing at least 100 hydrogen 'valleys' and developing at least 50 large-scale net zero emission industrial plants; agreeing on a global date to phase out polluting cars and vehicles; strengthening financial and technological assistance for developing and emerging markets; and ramping up investment in sustainable agriculture research.

The actions are to be delivered through coalitions of countries signed up to the initiative, supported by leading international organizations and initiatives, and spearheaded by a core group of leading governments, according to the update.

The UK, US, China, the EU, and Japan have all signed up to the initiative, which recently celebrated the addition of its 47th member in the form Colombia.

COP26 President Alok Sharma said the Breakthrough Agenda's commitment to international collaboration had become even more important as a result of the "perilous geopolitical and economic situation".

"That's why I am pleased that countries representing over 50 per cent of global GDP have now agreed to a set of priority actions for implementation," he said. "Now, it is vital for all to deliver and demonstrate real progress as we move forward. This is integral to achieving the 2030 goal of making clean technology affordable, available and accessible to all."

Today's update also confirmed 13 countries have endorsed a new Agriculture Breakthrough initiative, which aims to make climate-resilient and sustainable agricultural the most widely adopted farming model by 2030. Led by the UK and Egypt, the initiative has also been backed by Australia, Cambodia, Germany, and Ireland, among others.

Meanwhile, France and Morocco have revealed they intend to launch a new Buildings Breakthrough and Canada has indicated it will launch a new Cement Breakthrough in 2023.

The programme will be overseen over the next 12 months by Mission Innovation and the Clean Energy Ministerial.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, minister of industry and advanced technology and special envoy for climate change for the UAE, which will host next year's COP28 Summit, described the Breakthrough Agenda as a "practical platform for partnerships between countries and across industries" that could accelerate the development and deployment of commercially viable solutions that can drive down emissions.

He said the UAE intended to continue to build momentum behind the initiative when it takes the baton of COP president at the tail end of next year. "The UAE is keen to continue its contribution to the Breakthrough Agenda, as a pioneer in renewable energy, first-mover on hydrogen, as well as a champion of sustainable, decarboniseed agriculture," he said.

The announcement comes just a few days after the First Movers Coalition, an initiative launched at COP26 to drive corporate demand for industrial decarbonisation efforts, announced it had added 10 new members and launched a new programme of work designed to tackle emissions generated in cement and concrete production.