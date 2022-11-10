From plant-based diets to electric bikes: IKEA Foundation publishes climate philanthropy hit list

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
From plant-based diets to electric bikes: IKEA Foundation publishes climate philanthropy hit list

New report details the interventions that can have the highest impact on global emissions

The IKEA Foundation has today announced plans to deploy an additional €600m of funding in climate-related projects, as it unveiled a new study detailing how philanthropic institutions can maximise carbon savings through their activities.

The study details how shifting to alternative and plant-based proteins, supporting the market for electric two and three 3 wheelers, and providing targeted financial support for a fair and inclusive energy transition are among the highest impact opportunities philanthropic groups can support to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The analysis, which was launched today at the COP27 Climate Summit in Sharm El Sheikh, was produced in collaboration with consultancy Systemiq and NGO RMI and will now inform how the IKEA Foundation deploys the new €600m of funding through to 2025.  

The research considered five systems in which the consumption and production of greenhouse gas emissions need to be transformed to limit global warming to 1.5C: energy and power, food and land use, industry, transport, and buildings. It then identified the key high impact opportunity areas within these systems by considering: their potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030; the near-term viability of the technology required to meet the potential; their cost-effectiveness; and the 'value add' global philanthropy could provide in encouraging and maximising impact.

The analysis resulted in a series of recommendations detailing where philanthropic institutions can have the biggest impact on emissions.

For example, it argued that providing targeted financial support for "a fair and inclusive energy transition" can play a key role in catalysing investment in low carbon infrastructure and highlighted how supporting efforts to strengthen global value chains can help curb emissions.

More specifically, the report urged philanthropists to help create a market for minimising upstream methane emissions; boost capacity for peatland protection and restoration projects; accelerate the shift to alternative and plant-based proteins; create a market and enabling environment for reducing methane emissions in agriculture; support the market for electric two and three wheel vehicles; and deploy low carbon space cooling technologies in emerging economies economies.

The IKEA Foundation said it hoped the report would help drive greater investment in climate action efforts by the global philanthropic community, highlighting a new analysis by the ClimateWorks Foundation in the run up to COP 27 which found that, despite a recent increase in climate philanthropy funding, less than two per cent of global philanthropic annual grants were dedicated to climate change mitigation in 2021.

"We know that a rapid and sustained decrease in global emissions is required if the world is to meet its pledge of keeping global warming at or below 1.5C," said Per Heggenes, CEO at the IKEA Foundation. "By sharing our research we hope to support and inspire other philanthropies, during this decisive decade for our planet, to step up their ambition to safeguard our environment."

Jeremy Oppenheim, Founder of Systemiq, said it was vital that philanthropic funding for climate action is "scaled fast". But he added that it is "not just a volume game". "It matters where and how philanthropy uses its capital," he explained. "The methodology we developed with the IKEA Foundation and RMI could be the critical [tool] that helps foundations prioritise the highest impact interventions to reduce emissions and deploy capital fast."

Lena Hansen, interim chief program and strategy officer at RMI, hailed the IKEA Foundation's decision to make the research freely available. "Collaboration is critical to implement solutions that set off catalytic tipping points and keep warming to 1.5C," she said. "We hope [the report] helps spark radical collaboration to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis."

Related Topics

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

UK renewables and clean tech market tipped to double in size by 2035

RBC Global AM launches sustainable investment research programme

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Halifax team up for £2,000 heat pump offer

09 November 2022 • 2 min read
02

UK wind power 'smashes' generation record set just last week

04 November 2022 • 2 min read
03

Food giants team up to make regenerative agriculture a 'no brainer' for farmers

07 November 2022 • 3 min read
04

COP27: First Movers Coalition expands with green concrete purchasing pledge

08 November 2022 • 3 min read
05

Microsoft and Salesforce step up climate data efforts ahead of COP27

07 November 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Wood Mackenzie: Net zero requires boom in copper mining and financing
Investment

Wood Mackenzie: Net zero requires boom in copper mining and financing

Clean energy transition depends on tens of billions of dollars of investment each year in copper mining and recycling capacity

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read
Governments must act decisively at COP27 to build a safer world for all
Climate change

Governments must act decisively at COP27 to build a safer world for all

The needs of women and communities must vulnerable to climate change should be front and centre of negotiations in Sharm el Sheikh, writes We Mean Business' Maria Mendiluce

Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business
clock 11 November 2022 • 4 min read
COP27: What are the key issues and will they be resolved?
Climate change

COP27: What are the key issues and will they be resolved?

The Energy Transitions Commission's Lord Adair Turner reflects on progress so far at the pivotal climate talks

Lord Adair Turner, Energy Transitions Commission
clock 11 November 2022 • 4 min read