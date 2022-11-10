RBC Global AM launches sustainable investment research programme

RBC Global Asset Management has launched a sustainable investment research programme in collaboration with the Exeter Sustainable Finance Centre within the University of Exeter Business school.

The programme, led by professor Chendi Zhang, director of the Exeter Sustainable Finance Centre, will look at how climate risk exposure and sustainable finance more generally affect the risk-return trade-off of assets.

"We have seen a remarkable growth in sustainable investing in the past decade," Zhang said.

"Climate change and its implications for financial markets have drawn increasing attention from investors and policy makers but an important question still to be addressed is how climate risk and sustainability affects asset returns."

Zhang added: "This research programme will provide insights into what impact these sustainability factors are expected to have in the future, and whether climate change can be used as a distinct investment factor."

The programme will develop new initiatives to improve understanding of the ways in which climate risk and sustainability affect investment returns through academic leadership.

Melanie Adams, head of corporate governance and responsible investment at RBC Global Asset Management, said the firm was: "Committed to responsible investing, to assess ESG risks and opportunities and help our clients meet their investment objectives."

She said: "In an increasingly complex economic landscape, where environmental and social factors may have a greater potential impact on alpha, this programme will help to understand these risk exposures and the opportunities for more sustainable investment decisions in the future."

This article first appeared at Investment Week.