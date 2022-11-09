MSCI expands Implied Temperature Rise climate tool for investors

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Expansion set to give investors access to more climate data for more than 56,000 equity and fixed income funds

MSCI has expanded its Implied Temperature Rise tool to cover funds and indexes, providing greater transparency for institutional investors aligning their investments with climate change targets.

The expansion will give investors access to data for more than 56,000 equity and fixed income funds, the financial index provided said yesterday.

The access is provided through the firm's Fund Ratings tool, as well as index level ITRs in the MSCI Index Profile tool.

Launched in September 2021, the Implied Temperature Rise tool aims to help investors align their portfolios with global climate goals through a publicly available dataset of 2,900 listed companies based on the MSCI ACWI Investable Market index.

Using a net zero emissions budget, the tool converts a company's present and projected emissions into an estimated increase in global temperature, MSCI explained. It also helps investors assess how their fund portfolios compare to decarbonisation targets.

"Expanding the Implied Temperature Rise Solution to the funds and index level will enable investors to align their decisions with critical global climate targets, demonstrate their progress to clients and stakeholders, and support the systemic transformation of capital markets to help avert the climate crisis," said Eric Moen, head of ESG and climate at MSCI.

"This addition to our growing suite of climate investing tools is part of our aim to increase awareness and raise climate disclosure standards by providing investors with versatile and robust ESG and climate tools."

The expansion also supports the firm's role as an active member of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero working group on portfolio alignment metrics, Moen added.

A version of this article originally appeared at Investment Week.

Related Topics

MPs launch probe into financial sector's role in the UK's net zero transition

