Elon Musk offloads $3.9bn Tesla shares since Twitter takeover

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
CEO has offloaded $19.3bn of stock in his electric vehicle company since completing his takeover of Twitter late last month

Elon Musk has sold $3.9bn of his Tesla stock in the period since he moved into Twitter HQ, pushing his total sales since announcing his takeover bid for the social media platform towards $20bn.

Since the billionaire completed the takeover of Twitter on 28 October, Tesla's share price has fallen 16.8 per cent, according to data from MarketWatch, while year-to-date the price of stock has fallen 52.5 per cent.

It marks Musk's third offloading of the electric vehicle company's shares, with $8.5bn sold in April and a further $6.9bn in August pushing the total value to $19.3bn since Twitter's board agreed to the all-cash takeover.

It is the second large campaign of Tesla share sales from the world's richest man, with Musk having offloaded a similar total amount last year, supposedly at the whim of a Twitter poll, although it was revealed in SEC filings that Musk had enacted much of this sale prior to asking the question.

Since taking over the social media platform, Musk has become ever more vocal on the site, including touting the introduction of an $8/month paid subscription service for a 'blue tick' regardless of verification, endorsing the Republican party despite arguing Twitter's need to be politically neutral, and declaring Twitter to be "the worst" but also "the best".

This article originally appeared at Investment Week.

