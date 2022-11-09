Study: Only fraction of financial firms have near-term climate goals in place

Less than 40 per cent of financial institutions worldwide have disclosed long-term net zero targets, and only a tiny proportion of these include interim goals aligned with climate science, according to the World Benchmarking Alliance (WBA).

Research findings released yesterday by the non-profit, which aims to build accountability for business performance towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlight the yawning gap in robust climate targets and transparency across the global financial sector.

Just two per cent of financial firms which have already set long-term net zero targets, including as banks and asset managers, have set out interim emissions reduction targets on the pathway to net zero, while only one per cent of these goals are backed up by climate science, WBA found.

Around 400 banks, asset owners, asset managers and insurers were assessed on their contribution towards a just and sustainable economy through the WBA's Financial System Benchmark for the research, which was published to coincide with the COP27 UN Climate Summit in Egypt.

It reveals that only 20 per cent of financial institutions publicly acknowledge their impact on people and planet, with less than five per cent acknowledging they have a process to identify the impact of their activities on nature.

"While we recognise that great efforts are being made by many, frustration is high and trust in the sector is low," said WBA's financial systems lead Andrea Webster. "This Benchmark provides a basis for hard but meaningful conversations. There is no hiding from the fact the world is behind on where it should be towards net zero and in ensuring that no one is left behind. We need a social transition as well as an energy transition."

Elsewhere, the research found only two per cent of financial institutions worldwide currently disclose the proportion of their assets allocated to low-income countries, prompting concern that the lack of transparency risks undermining efforts to funnel much needed climate finance to nations most vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, the WBA warned.

The findings follow "a dramatic withdrawal of assets from these areas" and "need urgently addressing" the Alliance said.

The WBA's research follows a study commissioned by the governments of Egypt and the UK that shows emerging and developing countries, excluding China, need more than $2tr a year in investment from 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

It said the findings highlighted the challenges and complexity of aligning the financial sector activities with sustainable development, as it called on firms to acknowledge the environmental and social impact of all of their financing activities backed by clear targets against these impacts. Financial institutions should set net zero and interim emission reduction targets and require clients and investees to do the same, the non-profit said.

"Different parts of the finance sector have different roles to play in triggering the powerful domino-effect that is needed to mainstream sustainable finance," said Webster. "Providing transparency shows us what is currently being achieved, what can be scaled and which areas need urgent collaboration. We have developed this Benchmark as a tool for change. Yes it shows a dismal picture overall of where we are now, but the intention is for it to provide a roadmap for companies themselves."

A version of this article originally appeared at Sustainable Investment.