COP27: Egypt commissions first green hydrogen plant

Egypt's plans to harness its huge wind and solar capacity to produce green hydrogen took a sizeable step forward today, with the official start of commissioning for the country's first green hydrogen plant at a site in Ain Sokhna.

Timed to coincide with this week's COP27 Climate Summit, the commissioning ceremony for the 100MW plant was this afternoon attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Dubbed 'Egypt Green', the project is being developed by a consortium of companies and investors, including nitrogen fertilizer specialist Fertiglobe, renewables developer Scatec ASA, infrastructure firm Orascom Construction, and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt.

The facility is expected to be the first integrated green hydrogen plant in Africa, and when fully developed it is set to boast 100MW of electrolyzers, powered by 260MW of solar and wind capacity.

As such, the facility is expected to deliver up to approximately 15,000 tons of green hydrogen as feedstock for production of up to 90,000 tons of green ammonia per year using Fertiglobe's existing ammonia plants.

The commissioning of the first phase of the project will now commence so as to test what is the first and largest polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer in operation in Africa. The consortium said it is also in the process of finalising engineering and technology choices for the full-scale 100MW plant with a view to reaching a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the facility in 2023.

The site at Ain Sokhna has been selected as it is in the Suez Canal Economic Zone providing it with access to global shipping lanes.

Terje Pilskog, CEO of co-owner and leading renewable power producer Scatec, said the project "represents a breakthrough for green hydrogen production in a strategically situated region".

"It is an honour to work together with Egyptian authorities and our industrial partners on this project and commence the commissioning of the green hydrogen project in Egypt during the UN world leader's climate summit," he said. "We see a massive green hydrogen demand driven by strong policy support globally, and Africa is perfectly positioned to take advantage of its low-cost renewables and strategic position."

His comments were echoed by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, and chairman of co-owner Fertiglobe, who said: "The commissioning of 'Egypt Green' marks another important step in the journey to unlock the potential of hydrogen and its carrier fuels. As the world meets in Sharm el Sheikh for COP 27, this project represents a practical response to the need to meet rising energy demand with minimum emissions. The first integrated green hydrogen plant in Africa, delivered in record time, shows what can be achieved when we collaborate around a shared ambition."

COP27 hosts Egypt will also be hoping the project and the government's wider green hydrogen plans can act as a counterweight to its on-going investment in gas infrastructure and pursuit of gas export deals, which have attracted criticism from environmental groups.