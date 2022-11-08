The COP27 Presidency has today launched a new global plan that aims to mobilise state and non-state actors behind a shared set of climate adaptation goals for 2030 that span food and agriculture, water and nature, coasts and oceans, infrastructure, and human livelihoods.

The Sharm El Sheikh Adaptation Agenda, launched in partnership with the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions and the Marrakesh Partnership, provides a checklist of 30 actions required by the end of this decade to enhance the resilience of communities living in climate-vulnerable regions.

The new strategy sets out plans to accelerate the transition to climate-resilient, sustainable agriculture; install extreme weather early warning systems for three billion people; expand access to clean cooking technologies; better integrate physical climate risks into investment decisions; and encourage the rapid roll out of actionable corporate adaptation plans.

The checklist also calls on governments and businesses to protect and restore 400 million hectares of land and freshwater ecosystems; provide one billion people with better access to finance to live in decent, safe homes; improve water security and livelihoods among Indigenous communities; protect 15 million hectares of mangroves; and the halt and reverse the damage done to coral reefs and seagrass.

Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP27, said the 30-point programme had been developed with a broad range of active stakeholders, noting that the targets drew from scientific advice as well as local knowledge and existing climate adaptation initiatives. "At the core of the outcomes is the recognition that adaptation is often locally-driven and globally relevant, while simultaneously needing to address equity, diversity and justice," he said. "This agenda will accelerate the Race to Resilience [campaign's] global goal of making four billion vulnerable people more resilient by 2030."

Mohieldin said the targets would continue to be "refined and expanded" by the High-Level Champions team, drawing on feedback from both state and non-state actors.

"$140 to $300bn needs to be mobilised across both public and private sources annually with a minimum target of 50 per cent for adaptation, as called by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," he said. "Of particular concern and focus is Africa, where the private finance share in the total financing of climate adaptation efforts is not more than three per cent, or $11.4bn. Seven times that amount will be needed annually until 2030."

The Agenda has been billed as the "first comprehensive global plan" that brings together both state and non-state actors behind a shared set of adaptation actions.

It is launched in the wake of a cacophony of calls from developing nations for industrialised countries and the private sector to close the adaptation financing gap, in the wake of a report from UNEP which warned levels of finance flowing to communities dealing with climate impacts are falling drastically short of the level required to enhance resilience in the face of worsening climate impacts.

At the COP26 Climate Summit last year, richer countries promised to double support for adaptation to $40bn a year by 2025. But UNEP has warned that adaptation needs in the developing world are set to rise to roughly $340bn a year by 2030 - more than 10 times the amount currently provided.

UNFCCC executive secretary Simon Stiell said that a renewed focus on climate adaptation was a "crucial, pressing necessity".

"The Adaptation Agenda outlines multiple actions and combines the commitments of governments and non-party stakeholders into a joint vision and a joint plan," he said. "We need all stakeholders on board to deal with current and future impacts of climate change, and this is a prime example of how that can happen."

At the launch event for the new initiative today, COP27 President Sameh Shoukry said the Adaptation Agenda was a "critical step" for the "implementation COP", referring to the Egyptian presidency's tag line for the event.

"The COP27 Presidency has long articulated our commitment to bringing together state and non-state actors to progress on adaptation and resilience for the four billion people that live in the most climate vulnerable regions by 2030," Shoukry said. "We are determined to develop a governance arrangement that secures continuity in scope, priorities, and reporting, while increasing action on the ground that accelerates system interventions, and the adaptation and resilience outcome targets identified by the High-Level Champions."