COP27: UK joins Global Offshore Wind Alliance

The UK has announced it will join the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, an initiative launched last month that brings together politicians, the private sector, and other international organisations to accelerate deployment of offshore wind technologies around the world.

The announcement puts the UK among a pool of eight countries that this afternoon signed up to the multi-stakeholder alliance on the side-lines of the COP27 Climate Summit which is taking place in Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt.

Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, and the USA have also signed up to the Alliance, which was launched in September by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Global Wind Energy Council, and the Danish government.

The group has set a target of increasing global offshore wind capacity more than six-fold, from 60GW today to 380GW by the end of 2030, by installing 35GW a year. The hope is to then increase deployment to 70GW annually throughout the next decade.

Dan McGrail, CEO of trade association RenewableUK, said the government's decision to join the alliance represented a "major vote of confidence" in the UK's "world-class" offshore wind sector.

"Offshore wind is cutting bills for British consumers and reducing our reliance on imported fossil fuels, so the challenge for the UK, and countries around the world, is scaling up this technology as quickly as we can in the face of global energy and climate crises," he said.

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance has a three-strand strategy to ramp up offshore wind deployment around the world, including encouraging governments and corporates to set more ambitious deployment goals, supporting the creation of policy frameworks and efficient offshore wind value chains, and creating an international community of offshore wind developers that can share best practices.

In related news, construction has commenced on a new plant in Blyth, Northumberland that will produce subsea cables for the offshore wind market, according to its developer.

JDR Cable Systems announced this morning that work is now underway on the £130m, government-backed project, which it expects to be operational by 2024.

"We're delighted to be starting construction, it's taken a lot of hard work from all stakeholders for spades to finally hit the ground today," said Tomasz Nowak, chief executive officer at JDR. "It's a significant moment for the North East too, as projects like ours will provide more local jobs and opportunities for the people of Cambois, Bedlington and the surrounding area. This region and the east coast of the UK has plans to connect an incredible amount of energy infrastructure in the coming years and we're proud to be contributing to it in the midst of a growing offshore energy sector."