Make My Money Matter warns pension funds falling short on climate action

Leading defined contribution (DC) pension providers are not doing enough to combat climate change and more action is urgently required to deliver on stated climate goals.

That is the warning from the Make My Money Matter (MMMM) campaign, which today published its 2022 Climate Action Report revealing that while some progress has been made among the top 20 DC providers in the UK, much more needs to be done to deliver on targets announced at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year.

The report revealed that three fifths of DC providers in the UK are yet to set 2025 targets for reducing emissions, while just one fifth have made public pledges to remove deforestation from their investment portfolios.

Additionally, only half have clear voting policies established to ensure companies they invest in are aligned with global temperature goals, while none have policies that would aim to eliminate fossil fuel expansion, according to the report.

With the COP27 Climate Summit now underway in Egypt, MMMM is urging schemes to take the necessary steps to enact more effective net zero policies, while increasing investment in climate solutions.

MMMM co-founder Richard Curtis said: "Now is the time for action on climate as words are not enough.

"Since 2020, pension providers have committed £1.3trn to net zero and this is important progress, but now the time has come for them to move beyond targets and take real action for real world impact. That real progress is already falling dangerously behind.

"By putting £3trn in UK pensions to work in the service of the planet, and pivoting from climate commitments to real action, the pensions industry can maintain the momentum generated over the past 12 months and make sure our money is building a world fit for our retirement.

"There is no point inheriting a pension in a world on fire."

Chief executive Tony Burdon added: "12 months on from COP26 in Glasgow, climate action from the pensions industry remains insufficient and fragmented.

"We hope that this report acts as an urgent wake up call to the pensions industry - highlighting the absence of clear, coordinated and consistent climate action to date - while showcasing the critical steps that must be taken to get back on track.

"By putting a laser focus on short-term targets to reduce emissions, improved stewardship, eliminating deforestation, increasing investments in climate solutions and stopping the financing of fossil fuel expansion, the UK pensions industry can become world leaders in climate action, helping protect the planet and secure long-term profits for their members."

The report comes after MMMM argued pensions are a major weapon in the fight against climate change, with Curtis stating we have now reached a position where there "could be a major shift in the way people think about their pensions".

This article first appeared at Professional Pensions.