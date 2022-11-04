Reports: Plans for Sizewell C nuclear project under review

Plans for a new nuclear plant at Sizewell are reportedly under review by the government as it seeks to cut spending in a bid to tackle the UK's deficit, heightening fears that the 3.2GW low carbon power development could face further delays or even be axed altogether.

With the government reviewing its tax and spending commitments ahead of the Autumn Statement on 17 November, the BBC reported this morning that the review would encompass plans for new nuclear capacity in the UK, despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's assurances in the summer that the government would deliver on its manifesto pledges to deliver a series of new nuclear projects.

"We are reviewing every major project - including Sizewell C," a government official reportedly told the BBC, although the Treasury insisted it remains committed to high-speed rail and nuclear developments in the UK.

It came as reports today also suggest the government has rebranded its cross-cabinet climate committee, which is now being named the Domestic and Economic Affairs (Energy, Climate and Net Zero) committee. The committee will no longer be chaired by the Prime Minister, as it was when set up under Boris Johnson, but will instead be chaired by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, according to Politico.

The Treasury was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

Led by French energy giant EDF - which is also currently constructing a nuclear power plant of the same size at Hinkley Point in Somerset - the Sizewell C project had been expected to provide up to seven per cent of the UK's total electricity needs.

The government green-lit the project in July and has promised to provide £700m funding, but talks between EDF and potential private investors are still ongoing as it seeks to secure full financing before it can start full development of the power plant.

Nuclear formed a key pillar of Boris Johnson's clean energy ambitions as Prime Minister, and he sought to accelerate approval of the £30bn project over the summer before he left office to make way for Liz Truss's short-lived tenure in Downing Street.

In one of his final speeches as Prime Minister in September, Johnson travelled to the Sizewell C site to urge his successor in Number 10 to deliver on his promise to approve one new nuclear power project every year through to 2030 so as to boost Britain's energy security given the existing fleet of reactors is set to be retired over the coming decade.

He also confirmed the government would invest £700m in EDF's plans to construct a new reactor at the site, as part of a total £1.7bn of funding being made available for developing large-scale nuclear power projects to the final investment stage during the current Parliament.

The funding announcement was designed to help EDF attract further investors to the project, but now the government is reportedly reviewing its funding, it risks plans for the plant facing yet further delays, or even being scrapped altogether.

As such, figures at both the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and EDF were reportedly "blindsided" by news today the Treasury is now reviewing plans for the Sizewell C project, according to the BBC.

Advocates of nuclear power argue it should form a critical pillar of the UK's net zero ambitions, including its aim to deliver a net zero electricity grid by as soon as 2035.

Others, however, argue large scale new nuclear projects are too expensive and risky, while also taking too long to build, and that money would be far better invested in renewable sources of energy that are cheaper and quicker to deploy.

Darren Jones, chair of Parliament's BEIS select committee, said that if the Sizewell C project is cancelled, the government would have some difficult decisions to make over its energy strategy, and would have to push far harder and faster on renewables.

"Nuclear is costly and risky but political chopping and changing has made the investment case harder," he said.

If the Sizewell C new nuclear plant is axed, the Prime Minister will have to decide whether to (i) rapidly speed up offshore and onshore wind and solar; or (ii) take on the security of supply, cost and carbon risk of keeping so many gas power plants. https://t.co/oPXN2PQA5M — Darren Jones MP (@darrenpjones) November 4, 2022

Labour's Shadow Climate Secretary, Ed Miliband, slammed the latest review, warning that "if the government turns its back on this project, they will be breaking all of the promises they have made, and undermining our vital nuclear industry".

"One of the reasons we are facing an energy bills crisis is twelve years of failed Conservative energy policy, including a decade of drift and delay on new nuclear power," he said. "Their short-sightedness has been staggering - from closing storage facilities, to failing to insulate houses, to delaying on nuclear, and to blocking cheap, homegrown renewable power."

However, Greenpeace UK's chief scientist Doug Parr argued there was "plenty of evidence" the UK could secure reliable, cheap, zero carbon electricity without building any new nuclear power plants.

"Nuclear power is a choice, not a necessity," he said. "Once that's understood, the special economic treatment it gets looks weird & disproportionate. Treasury is right to review it, and should come down against Sizewell C. It must spend the money delivering emissions cuts elsewhere."

Sizewell C #nuclear power station is being reviewed.

Here's why, despite its low carbon credentials, we can, and should, do without it



Thread 🧵 1/16https://t.co/eKkSNxq2fm — Doug Parr (@doug_parr) November 4, 2022

Reports today suggest the HS2 project is also under review. Advocates of the high speed rail project argue increasing capacity for electric-power public transport in the UK can play a key role in decarbonising the UK transport system.

During her short time in Downing Street Liz Truss had also promised to build the HS2 rail project in the North of England in full, including plans to connect towns and cities from Hull through Bradford and all the way to Liverpool with high speed rail services.

However, with the Bank of England yesterday warning that the UK faces a two year recession and the government seeking to plug a hole in its finances with its Autumn Statement later this month, reports suggest HS2 funding could also be scaled back as a result of the current review.

In response to the latest reports, a government spokesperson said: "Delivering infrastructure to improve everyday life for millions of people is a priority for this government. Nuclear power has a key role to play as we work to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and exposure to volatile global gas prices. We are seeking to approve at least one large-scale nuclear project in the next few years, HS2 is underway, within budget, and supporting 28,000 jobs and we aim to speed up the delivery of around 100 major infrastructure projects across the UK."