UN Secretary General and COP Presidency warn progress on funding for addressing climate-related damage is critical to success of pivotal climate talks kicking off this Sunday
As the Red Sea beach resort of Sharm el Sheikh prepares to open its doors to tens of thousands of delegates and more than 120 world leaders for the COP27 Climate Summit this weekend, the Egyptian presidency...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial