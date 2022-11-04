Pharma bosses form net zero alliance to tackle supply chain emissions

Pharmaceutical company bosses have launched a new net zero healthcare alliance, which commits companies to work together to decarbonise their supply chains, power systems, and logistics, and establish sectoral emissions standards and frameworks.

The new Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) Health Systems Task Force was launched this morning by the CEOs of AstraZeneca, GSK, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Samsung Biologics and Sanofi to collectively address the significant emissions generated by the healthcare system.

The CEOs have committed to establishing a set of common supplier standards to incentivise decarbonisation efforts across their supply chain, collaborate on joint renewable power purchase agreements in China and India from next year, and collectively explore the potential for shared 'green transportation corridors' by 2025.

They have also pledged to switch to renewable power and explore low carbon heating solutions by the same date.

In addition to the new carbon-cutting initiatives, the Task Force members said they would work together to build an end-to-end emissions calculation standard and tool that measures and track emissions across the "care pathway", and publish product-level life cycle assessments (LCA) data to increase transparency on emissions generated through client treatment. They are also aiming to establish a common framework to measure the emissions footprint of clinical trials.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organisation, applauded the launch of the new initiative, noting that any breach of the 1.5C temperature limit set out in the Paris Agreement would have "irreversible impacts" on global health.

"Transitioning to low-carbon, climate-resilient health systems is essential for every country's journey towards universal health coverage," he said. "The commitments announced today demonstrate the power of public-private partnership to achieve positive and sustainable change for the health of people and the planet."

Healthcare systems are on the front line of the climate crisis, given the impact rising temperatures, air and water pollution and extreme weather events have on people's health and well-being. But the sector is also responsible for up to five per cent of global emissions.

Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer or AstraZeneca and champion of the SMI Health Systems Task Force, said the power of collaboration across the healthcare sector had been proven during the pandemic.

"Today, we act with the same urgency to tackle the climate crisis, with the collective commitments announced by the Sustainable Markets Initiative Health Systems Task Force setting a benchmark for others to drive action," he said.