'Players, fans, and the planet deserve better': Complaints filed over Qatar World Cup's 'misleading' carbon neutral claims

An advertising campaign that claims the upcoming football world cup in Qatar is a "carbon neutral event" has sparked significant criticism from climate campaigners and athletes, who have argued the organisers are misleading consumers by relying on questionable carbon accounting and offsetting practices.

Yesterday, a raft of football starts and sports organisations from around the world penned an open letter demanding FIFA ditch the 'carbon neutral' claim and replace its current sustainability plans with a more responsible approach that prioritises reducing emisisons.

Complaints have been simultaneously lodged with advertising watchdogs in a number of countries across Europe, including the UK's Advertising Standards Authority and its equivalents in France, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The World Cup organisers have billed the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup as "the first carbon-neutral World Cup in history" and have enlisted former professional footballers such as David Beckham, Tim Cahill, and Ronald de Boer to promote the claim.

But critics have argued the carbon neutral claim, which is being heavily promoted on the ticket purchasing site run by FIFA, are misleading because they rely on deeply flawed carbon accounting calculations and questionable offsetting practices.

FIFA claims the World Cup will generate a total of 3.63 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions, but a report from Carbon Market Watch argued it has failed to take into account the significant emissions that would be produced over the lifetime of the six permanent stadiums that have been built from scratch for the tournament.

The complaint submitted this morning to the ASA also alleges that FIFA plans to achieve 'carbon neutrality' by relying heavily on offsetting of the emisisons, and not on maximising the reduction of emissions. "FIFA has not credibly demonstrated that it has done everything it can to reduce its own emissions," the complaint notes. "There is no publicly available detailed analysis of what the potential mitigation actions are and which ones have been implemented versus ignored.

"This failure dates back to the attribution of the event to Qatar," it goes on. "By deciding to allocate the World Cup to a country with very little football infrastructure in place, FIFA decided to forgo options that would have needed much fewer infrastructure development and hence fewer emissions."

Players from a number of teams around the world have urged FIFA to drop its carbon neutrality claims and launch a review of its current sustainability strategy so as to take more responsibility for reducing emissions and only use offsets as a last report.

A letter published this morning, signed by the Wycombe Wanderers FC's David Wheeler, Swedish player Elin Landström, and Zoe Morse from Chicago Red Stars, states: "FIFA's sustainability strategy for the Qatar World Cup rests on flawed carbon calculations, questionable offsetting practices, and shifting the responsibility onto fans rather than shouldering it themselves. As criticism mounts around shameful human rights violations in Qatar, carbon neutrality claims are being used as a distraction. Players, fans and the planet deserve better."

Andrew Simms, founder of the New Weather Institute - the NGO which has submitted the advertising complaint in the UK - said the wide-ranging criticism of the campaign suggests "something is very wrong" with current policing of environmental claims.

"That it was even possible for [the claims] to be made, in the first place, points to a failure of government and regulation at a crucial moment for climate action," he said. "It is too easy for brands to mislead, knowing that that the chances of corrective action are low, and likely only long after the damage has been done. At a time when the science is clear on the need for rapid, absolute cuts in fossil fuel emissions, influential brands should not be allowed to sow confusion among consumers."

FIFA had not replied to BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press, but a statement provided to the BBC argued it had worked with host country Qatar to introduce a number of emissions reduction measures to meet the carbon neutrality goal and insisted it was relying to "internationally recognised and certified" carbon credits to offset its emissions.

"A comprehensive set of initiatives have been implemented to mitigate the tournament-related emissions, including energy-efficient stadiums and green-building certification of their design, construction and operations, low-emission transportation, and sustainable waste management practices," the statement reads. "All remaining emissions will be offset through investing in internationally recognised and certified carbon credits. This is done on a voluntary basis, leading the way in the sports industry. More can be done and will be done, as Fifa has pledged through the UNFCCC Sports for Climate Action Framework and its own Climate Strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2040."

The report comes on the same day that World Athletics, the governing body for track and field sports, announced it had appointed a cohort of nine athletes to be official ambassadors for sustainability within the sport.

Nigeria's Tobi Amusan, Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, Brazil's Alison Don Santos and Philippines' EJ Obiena are among the seven sportsmen and women that have been elected as 'Better World Champions'.

World Athletics announced the new initiative as it published the result of a survey that revealed that 76 per cent of athletes are very concerned about climate change, with more than two thirds reporting they are feeling the impact of a warming climate.

"It's clear that an overwhelming majority of our athletes are very concerned about the impacts that climate change is having on their lives and on our sport," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. "It's critical for us to act on those concerns, to put practical applications in place where we can, and to drive the sport forward with the advocacy and the high-profile voices that athletes can bring."