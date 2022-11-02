More than 600 investors accounting for nearly $42tr in assets have put out a joint call for governments to "radically raise their climate ambition" at the COP27 Climate Summit so as to make it easier for them to accelerate the flow of private finance into climate solutions and the net zero transition.

The investor call, officially launched this morning, urges world leaders to ensure their official national climate targets for 2030 are aligned with a 1.5C pathway and deliver policies that ensure these targets are met. The group urged world leaders to consider a range of ambitious policies, including carbon pricing mechanisms, deadlines to phase out subsidies of fossil fuels and thermal coal power, and the creation of just transition plans.

The financiers also called on governments to introduce policies that ramp up flows of climate finance for mitigation, adaptation, and resilience from both the public and private sector, with a particular focus on developing countries.

The investor call, which was coordinated by The Investor Agenda, an umbrella group for various climate-focused investor coalitions and climate NGOs, including CDP, IIGCC, PRI, and UNEP FI, has been described as the "most ambitious investor call for climate policy action to date".

The appeal has been launched just days before the COP27 Climate Summit officially kicks off in Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt.

Discussions about climate finance are expected to dominate proceeding, with negotiations on a new climate finance package for richer nations to deliver to poorer countries from 2025 onwards set to commence against the backdrop of industrialised nations' collective failure to meet their previous promise to mobilise $100m of climate finance a year from 2020 onwards.

Developing countries are also expected to ramp up calls for the launch of a new 'loss and damage' finance facility designed to compensate poorer nations for the impacts they are already suffering from climate charge largely caused by industrialised nations.

This is all set against a fraught geopolitical landscape and the war in Ukraine, which has strained international relations and hammered home the importance of countries transitioning towards more stable and secure domestic energy security systems.

Today, the group of 602 investors also called on governments assembled at the conference to contribute to the reduction of non-carbon dioxide greenhouse gas emissions and take action to slash emissions of methane by at least 30 per cent on 2030 levels by 2030, as set out in the Global Methane Pledge which was signed by 100 countries at COP26 in Glasgow.

And they argued that it is critical for policymakers to strengthen climate disclosures across the financial system, including by requiring large firms to produce detailed transition plans which set out how they intend to reduce their operational and indirect emissions in pursuit of net zero.