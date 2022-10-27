SMMT: Surging UK electric vehicle exports set fresh record

Electrified models accounted for a record 37 per cent of UK car exports last month, according to the latest data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The trade body confirmed the UK auto industry continues to face considerable headwinds, with overall UK car production down six per cent in September with 63,125 vehicles rolling off factory lines.

However, production of battery electric vehicles (EVs) continued to buck the downward trend with output up 16.6 per cent to 8,856 units, as the sector rounded off a record first nine months to the year. One in seven cars produced in the UK during September were pure electric models.

"Year-to-date, UK car factories have turned out a record 52,888 Battery EVs, up almost a fifth (19.3 per cent) on the first nine months last year and evidence of the UK's capability in making cutting-edge, zero emission vehicles that are in strong demand around the world, with 78.4 per cent shipped to markets overseas," the SMMT said.

New analysis from the trade body also confirmed that over the past five years the value of exports of battery EV, as well as plug in hybrid and hybrid models, has risen six-fold, from £1.3bn to £7.9bn, meaning they now represent more than a third of the value of all UK car exports, up from a mere 4.1 per cent back in 2017.

"BEVs, in particular, are critical to the future prosperity of the UK, with the value of their exports up a significant 1,457 per cent, from £81.7m to £1.3bn, since 2017," the SMMT said.

The latest data also reveals that in 2021, the value of exports of electrified models to the EU alone totalled £4.11bn, just surpassing the value of internal combustion car exports at £4.09bn.

However, the encouraging update comes at a time of considerable uncertainty for the UK's expanding EV manufacturing industry, as it continued to wrestle with supply chain challenges and concerns over future trading relations with the EU.

BMW this month confirmed it was switching production of its electric mini from a site in Oxford to factories in Germany and China, while plans for a fleet of UK battery gigafactories have been hit by reports pioneering battery firm Britishvolt is seeking an emergency rescue package in response to severe financial challenges.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said the UK EV sector was "well placed" for expansion, but warned policy stability and continued investment was required if it is to deliver on its promise.

"Billions of pounds and thousands of jobs are dependent on the automotive sector and, increasingly, on electrified vehicle production," he said. "Despite the current challenges, our car makers remain resilient and are well placed to ramp up output of the latest, zero emission vehicles which will help drive an economic recovery, create jobs and boost growth.

"Success is not guaranteed, however, and to realise its potential the UK sector must attract new investment - which means creating competitive investment conditions. Stability, combined with a plan that tackles critical skills shortages, delivers regulatory certainty and brings down the cost of energy in the long-term can help put the UK at the forefront of next generation automotive manufacturing."