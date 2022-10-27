Crunch time: UN warns dramatic political intervention required to keep 1.5C vision alive

Cecilia Keating
clock • 10 min read
Crunch time: UN warns dramatic political intervention required to keep 1.5C vision alive

Raft of reports suggest global emissions are closer than ever to peaking, but a huge gap remains between national decarbonisation pathways and the cuts needed to keep temperature rises below 1.5C

It was the mantra that defined last year's COP26 Climate Summit. Politicians, businesses, and campaigners all stressed their desire to "keep 1.5 alive", repeatedly reiterating the need to strengthen national...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Why net zero procurement programmes must go beyond carbon

Britain's wind farms set new generation record after delivering 19.9MW of power

Most read
01

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
02

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'The G20 has failed to deliver': Study slams continued increase in fossil fuel subsidies

21 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Wind turbines in Aberdeen Bay, Scotland | Credit: iStock
Wind

Britain's wind farms set new generation record after delivering 19.9MW of power

Onshore and offshore wind met more than half of Britain's electricity demand on Wednesday

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 28 October 2022 • 2 min read
A nickel mine in New Caledonia | Credit: iStock
Supply chain

Responsible copper mining framework to be extended to zinc, molybdenum, and nickel

The Copper Mark announces plans to create assurance scheme for a number of metals critical to the net zero transition

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 27 October 2022 • 2 min read
The Graig Fatha wind turbine in South Wales | Credit: Ripple Energy
Energy

Welsh Government to set up publicly-owned renewable energy developer

State-owned firm targeting 1GW of clean power capacity by 2030 with surplus revenues reinvested in rolling out home energy efficiency measures

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 October 2022 • 2 min read