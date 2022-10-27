Crunch time: UN warns dramatic political intervention required to keep 1.5C vision alive

Raft of reports suggest global emissions are closer than ever to peaking, but a huge gap remains between national decarbonisation pathways and the cuts needed to keep temperature rises below 1.5C
It was the mantra that defined last year's COP26 Climate Summit. Politicians, businesses, and campaigners all stressed their desire to "keep 1.5 alive", repeatedly reiterating the need to strengthen national...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial