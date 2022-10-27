Study: Just one per cent of buildings in G20 economies being retrofitted each year

The continued failure of major economies to ramp up the rate of green building retrofits is putting climate goals at risk, with fewer than one per cent of buildings in G20 nations being given energy efficiency upgrades each year.

That is the headline conclusion of a new index which charts the progress of G20 countries' retrofitting efforts, produced by the Oxford-based consultancy 3Keel on behalf of global insulation manufacturer Kingspan.

The inaugural Global Retrofit Index notes that Germany and France are leading the way with their retrofitting performance, followed by the UK, Canada. In contrast, the USA and Japan were ranked the lowest in the new league table.

However, even the top performers are not making sufficient progress to reduce emissions in line with global net zero targets, with all countries surveyed failing to deliver building upgrades at the pace and scale required to achieve 2050 net zero goals.

Report author, 3Keel's Michael Lord said the benchmarking process had highlighted the urgent need to boost the number of buildings being retrofitted each year.

"Our findings clearly show that we urgently need to significantly increase the retrofit rate globally and ambitious government action will be vital to support the building and construction sector," he said. "To achieve the level of reduction needed, the energy performance of existing building stock will need to be significantly improved and deep energy retrofits needed to achieve the deep cut in emissions we must make. In countries with older building stocks, the need for retrofits will be even greater."

The report warns the energy intensity of the G20's building sector must drop five times quicker over the next decade than it did between 2015 and 2020 to align with global climate goals.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has similarly argued that energy efficiency renovations and refurbishments must grow by a rate of 2.5 per cent a year to put the world on track to meet climate goals.

The required rate is significantly higher than that delivered by even the best performing European countries surveyed for this week's report.

The slow progress is particularly frustrating for policymakers given that energy efficiency upgrades deliver multiple financial and economic benefits. Deep energy retrofits have been consistently shown to significantly reduce energy demand from buildings, slashing bills for households and businesses, reducing the carbon impact of heating and cooling, and enhancing energy security. The financial case for undertaking energy efficiency improvements has further strengthened in recent years, as energy prices have soared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Buildings are responsible for 37 per cent of all energy-related carbon emissions, 27 per cent of which are generated by heating, cooling, and electricity, and the rest through the construction and maintenance of buildings, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. As such, experts have repeatedly warned national net zero goals cannot be delivered without a huge reduction in emissions from existing buildings.

In the UK, the government has faced calls to unlock more grant funding, introduce more supportive policies and a wide-ranging skills programme, and better communicate the benefits of energy efficiency so as to deliver a nationwide green homes retrofit programme that would slash people's energy bills and advance progress towards its net zero goals. But according to its official advisors at the Climate Change Committee it remains badly off track to deliver building retrofits at required pace.