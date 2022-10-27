Study: Just one per cent of buildings in G20 economies being retrofitted each year

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Study: Just one per cent of buildings in G20 economies being retrofitted each year

First edition of Global Retrofit Index reveals slow progress towards building decarbonisation goals across advanced economies

The continued failure of major economies to ramp up the rate of green building retrofits is putting climate goals at risk, with fewer than one per cent of buildings in G20 nations being given energy efficiency upgrades each year.

That is the headline conclusion of a new index which charts the progress of G20 countries' retrofitting efforts, produced by the Oxford-based consultancy 3Keel on behalf of global insulation manufacturer Kingspan.

The inaugural Global Retrofit Index notes that Germany and France are leading the way with their retrofitting performance, followed by the UK, Canada. In contrast, the USA and Japan were ranked the lowest in the new league table.

However, even the top performers are not making sufficient progress to reduce emissions in line with global net zero targets, with all countries surveyed failing to deliver building upgrades at the pace and scale required to achieve 2050 net zero goals.

Report author, 3Keel's Michael Lord said the benchmarking process had highlighted the urgent need to boost the number of buildings being retrofitted each year.

"Our findings clearly show that we urgently need to significantly increase the retrofit rate globally and ambitious government action will be vital to support the building and construction sector," he said. "To achieve the level of reduction needed, the energy performance of existing building stock will need to be significantly improved and deep energy retrofits needed to achieve the deep cut in emissions we must make. In countries with older building stocks, the need for retrofits will be even greater."

The report warns the energy intensity of the G20's building sector must drop five times quicker over the next decade than it did between 2015 and 2020 to align with global climate goals.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has similarly argued that energy efficiency renovations and refurbishments must grow by a rate of 2.5 per cent a year to put the world on track to meet climate goals.

The required rate is significantly higher than that delivered by even the best performing European countries surveyed for this week's report.

The slow progress is particularly frustrating for policymakers given that energy efficiency upgrades deliver multiple financial and economic benefits. Deep energy retrofits have been consistently shown to significantly reduce energy demand from buildings, slashing bills for households and businesses, reducing the carbon impact of heating and cooling, and enhancing energy security. The financial case for undertaking energy efficiency improvements has further strengthened in recent years, as energy prices have soared in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Buildings are responsible for 37 per cent of all energy-related carbon emissions, 27 per cent of which are generated by heating, cooling, and electricity, and the rest through the construction and maintenance of buildings, according to the United Nations Environment Programme. As such, experts have repeatedly warned national net zero goals cannot be delivered without a huge reduction in emissions from existing buildings.

In the UK, the government has faced calls to unlock more grant funding, introduce more supportive policies and a wide-ranging skills programme, and better communicate the benefits of energy efficiency so as to deliver a nationwide green homes retrofit programme that would slash people's energy bills and advance progress towards its net zero goals. But according to its official advisors at the Climate Change Committee it remains badly off track to deliver building retrofits at required pace.

Related Topics

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Responsible copper mining framework to be extended to zinc, molybdenum, and nickel

'Disappointing': World on track for 2.5C warming under national 2030 climate plans, UN warns

Most read
01

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
02

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
03

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read
04

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

25 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

Liz Truss resigns throwing UK net zero plans into chaos once again

20 October 2022 • 8 min read

More on Buildings

Heat pumps reduce the emissions of homes and slash energy bills | Credit: iStock
Technology

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

Exclusive: Research from Nesta points to major savings heat pump deployment can deliver for the UK economy, the government, and consumers as gas prices continue to soar

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 October 2022 • 3 min read
British Gas chalks up first 1,500 heat pump installations
Buildings

British Gas chalks up first 1,500 heat pump installations

Company says heat pumps are an 'essential part' of the UK’s net zero future, as it unveils sub £5,000 system

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 24 October 2022 • 2 min read
We asked homeowners what they need to make homes greener - here's what they said
Policy

We asked homeowners what they need to make homes greener - here's what they said

There's lots of talk about the need to cut energy use and emissions from homes, but what do homeowners actually think they need to do?

Jacob Ainscough, Lancaster University and Rebecca Willis, Lancaster University, The Conversation
clock 24 October 2022 • 5 min read