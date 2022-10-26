Rishi Sunak to reinstate fracking ban as he touts ambition for 'more renewables'

Rishi Sunak today signalled that he intends to reinstate the ban on fracking in England, as the new Prime Minister touted the importance of "more renewables, more offshore wind and indeed more nuclear" to bolster the UK's energy security and drive down bills for households and businesses.

In his first turn at the dispatch box since officially being crowned Prime Minister yesterday, Sunak today reiterated is determination to stick with the commitments set out in the Conservative Party's 2019 election-winning manifesto, as he again framed this as the basis of his mandate to govern.

That manifesto sets out a raft of environmental and climate commitments, including a pledge to deliver on the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target, leave the natural world in a better state than before, rollout green farming subsidy reforms, and to place a moratorium on shale gas in England.

After Liz Truss became Prime Minister in September, however, she announced plans to lift the ban on fracking, while also pushing forward with plans to hand out 100 North Sea oil and gas drilling licences, much to the anger of climate campaign groups.

Truss and her colleagues also faced accusations from conservation groups of waging an "attack on nature" after announcing plans to revamp or ditch a raft of environmental protection regulations, and to water-down plans to introduce green farming subsidy reforms known as Environmental Land Management (ELM) schemes.

But speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament earlier, Sunak was quizzed by Green Party MP Caroline Lucas over his plans for the environment, including whether he would reinstate the moratorium on fracking. And, in response, the PM gave a strong indication he would uphold the Tory Party's promise to ban the practice, and that he would also push forward with environmental protection ambitions set out in the manifesto.

"I've already said I stand by the manifesto on that," Sunak replied. "But what I would say is that I'm proud that this government has passed the landmark Environment Act, giving more protection for the environment than we've ever had with a clear plan to deliver it. And I can give the honourable lady my commitment that we will deliver on those ambitions. We will deliver on what we said at COP because we care deeply about passing our children an environment in a better state than we found it ourselves."

Following Sunak's comments at PMQs earlier, senior government insiders reportedly confirmed to the Financial Times today that Sunak does indeed plan to reinstate the ban on fracking in England.

Lucas welcomed Sunak's commitment to maintain the ban on "climate-wrecking fracking".

"Fracking has long been deeply unpopular, not only with the Tory Party itself, but with the public too," she commented later. "It wouldn't reduce household bills, as the gas would get sold on international markets; and since global emissions would still increase, the planet has always been firmly against it too."

During the same PMQs, Sunak was also earlier asked by Labour's Alan Whitehead, Shadow Minister for Energy and the Green New Deal, whether he supported lifting the de facto ban on new onshore wind power developments in England that has been in place since 2015.

Onshore wind has long been hailed as among the cheapest and fastest to develop electricity sources available in the UK, but planning rules have in effect blocked any new turbines in England, despite the glaring need for more homegrown, cost-effective energy sources amid soaring fossil fuel prices.

Last month's widely-panned mini-Budget led by former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had set out plans to lift the de facto ban on onshore wind in England, in a move hailed as a major win for the renewables sector and climate action advocates.

However, it remains unclear as to whether Sunak will follow through with lifting the block on onshore wind, given during his leadership campaign over the summer he had pledged to maintain the ban.

Responding to Whitehead's question in Parliament earlier, Sunak gave a fairly non-committal answer on onshore wind, although sent a positive signal that he views low carbon energy as the optimal driving force behind bolstering Britain's energy security in the wake of soaring global fossil fuel prices driven by lingering pandemic challenges and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I stick by what we said in our manifesto," Sunak said in response. "The important thing is to focus on our long term energy security. That means more renewables, more offshore wind and indeed more nuclear."

BusinessGreen has contacted Number 10 for clarification of the government's position on fracking and onshore wind, but was still awaiting response at the time of going to press.

Friends of the Earth energy campaigner Danny Gross hailed Sunak's commitment to ban fracking as "a fantastic victory for common sense, the environment and local communities across the country who have stood up to the threat of fracking".

"The government must now focus on real solutions to the energy crisis including a street-by-street home insulation programme and developing the UK's huge potential of onshore wind and solar energy production," he added.

It came as the newly-appointed Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey today made her first statement since being appointed to lead the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) yesterday, offering a strong signal that she too plans to press forward with the Conservative Party's 2019 manifesto commitments on farming and nature.

Coffee, who briefly served as Deputy Prime Minister to Liz Truss until the latter's resignation last week, is under pressure to end the war of words between the government and conservation groups that had ignited in recent weeks over the Truss government's deregulation plans.

And in a statement today, she echoed Sunak's comments at the dispatch box earlier, stressing that "protecting our environment is at the heart of our manifesto".

"I will work closely with rural communities, farmers, industry and the champions of our environment to strengthen our natural environment and support our thriving food and farming sector," said Coffee. "I look forward to resuming our work to protect nature and deliver a stronger rural economy."

Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union (NFU), welcomed Coffee's appointment to Defra, and stressed that while British food and farming was already worth more than £100bn to the UK economy, it "has the potential to deliver so much more, in particularly in our fight against climate change".

"We are at a pivotal time for agriculture policy," she said. "I look forward to working with the new Secretary of State to provide urgent clarity for farmers and growers on the new Environmental Land Management schemes to ensure they can deliver a thriving food and farming sector, alongside and equal to continued environmental protection and enhancement."