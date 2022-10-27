Ørsted and WWF team up to boost offshore wind farm biodiversity

Five-year partnership aims to showcase how low carbon infrastructure and nature protection can be pursued in tandem

Danish renewables giant Ørsted has agreed a five year global partnership with conservation charity WWF to explore and establish means of ensuring offshore wind developments help to boost marine biodiversity.

The two organisations have committed to jointly identify, develop, and advocate for offshore wind deployment initiatives and approaches that are "not only in balance with nature, but enhance biodiversity", they announced yesterday.

Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF International, said the rapid expansion of offshore wind projects around the world in support of climate goals presented significant risks to marine biodiversity if development efforts were carried out in the wrong way.

"However, if done right, it can support and enhance ocean biodiversity and create a net-positive biodiversity impact," he said. "This is why this partnership between Ørsted and WWF is so important to developing offshore wind energy with a net-positive impact on the ocean. It's ambitious, but it's absolutely necessary."

The two organisations have also pledged to develop science-based recommendations for how governments can incorporate ocean biodiversity requirements into offshore wind development plans.

The partners added that a key ambition for the partnership would be to get nature protection and restoration incorporated in future offshore wind tenders by governments globally.

The first project planned is a joint marine ecosystem project in the North Sea where new methods and technologies for enhanced marine ecosystem management around offshore wind turbines are set to be developed and monitored by experts.

"Addressing climate change and biodiversity loss together allows for a much-needed shift in the way governments, NGOs, and businesses work to solve these interrelated crises," said Mads Nipper, group president and CEO of Ørsted. "Solutions must complement one another, not come at the expense of each other."

Offshore wind projects have been blamed for impacting seabird populations and disrupting marine habitats during construction. However, advocates of the technology have argued that well sited projects present minimal risk to seabirds, while the creation of artificial reefs and no fish zones around wind turbines can help boost marine biodiversity.

