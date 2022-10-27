BMW revs up plan for EV charging stations in UK's national parks

Electric vehicle (EV) recharging stations are set to become a more frequent fixture on the UK's moors, peaks, and dales, after BMW announced it has signed a deal to install charging sites across the country's National Parks.

A three-year partnership between National Parks UK and BMW will see the carmaker install Pod Point recharging posts in all 15 of the UK's national parks, including the Yorkshire Dales, the Lake and Peak Districts, Exmoor, the Scottish Highlands, and the Pembrokeshire Coast.

BMW said the tie-up would offer drivers of the lowest emitting and quietest vehicles better access to some of the country's most beautiful locations, noting that existing charge points in National Parks are limited, despite 90 per cent of the 100 million visits to National Parks each year being made by car.

Chris Brownridge, CEO of BMW UK, said the initiative would help make "favourite destinations more accessible for the increasing numbers of drivers who choose an electric car" while also driving take-up of EVs among communities living in or near National Parks.

The first recharging stations are already being installed under the partnership in the Lake District, the UK's most frequented National Park.

Richard Leafe, CEO of the Lake District National Park, said the expansion of its charging network would help the park achieve its aim of being a "net zero" park by 2037, in large part by reducing emissions from visitor travel. "Our partnership with BMW is a significant step towards this, giving visitors and communities a wider choice of sustainable travel options, meaning we can all play a part in continuing to protect and enhance this special place," he said.

Funds from a 'Recharge in Nature Fund' that is being established as part of the partnership will also be distributed to projects that promote sustainable tourism, enhance wellbeing, and restore nature and biodiversity.

The first grant is set to support the restoration of dew ponds in the South Downs National Park, with further projects in Snowdonia, Dartmoor, and Loch Lomond planned for 2023, the partners said.

"With biodiversity and the health of UK nature more important than ever before, we are also pleased to support a range of local projects within the parks to help preserve these precious landscapes for the future," Brownridge added.

In related news, Octopus Energy Generation today announced its first investment in the UK's EV charging infrastructure, confirming that it has earmarked up to £110m on behalf of its Sky fund for investment in Manchester-based EV public charging network Be.EV.

Octopus Energy already supplies all of Be.EV chargers with 100 per cent green electricity and the new investment will support the charging network operators plans to expand its 150-strong public charge point network.

The company said it wasd working to add 1,000 further charge points across the North of England and beyond by 2024, as it looks to expand its coverage by over 600 per cent.

"Our first foray into funding EV charging infrastructure is a significant milestone," said Matt Setchell, co-head of Octopus Energy Generation's fund management team. "We're accelerating the green energy transition, with more deals coming up to turbocharge it. As a nation, we need to rapidly build more EV charge points to meet the growing number of drivers going electric. Easy and fair access to chargers will help phase out petrol-guzzling cars once and for all."

Asif Ghafoor, CEO and co-founder of Be.EV, said the company's approach was focused on improving access to EVs across the UK. "Everybody, not just the wealthy, must be able to make the switch to electric cars but currently people who live outside London or in less affluent areas are underserved by public EV charging," he said. "If you live in a flat or terrace, you can't charge at home. This investment addresses that imbalance and helps kickstart a national infrastructure effort that, for once, doesn't start in London.

"The backing from Octopus Energy Generation is transformational for us. We have sites lined up and underway that will form dense clusters of chargers that give people the confidence to go electric. We're also building infrastructure that communities can be proud of, reinventing charging locations as green neighbourhood hubs and developing iconic designs. Octopus' support means we can take this unique approach to other parts of the country, addressing the imbalance in charging provision across north and south, urban and rural communities."