'The payoff to society and investors can be substantial': $100tr investment may be needed to reach net zero globally by 2050

Up to $100tr in green investment may be needed to fund global transition to net zero by 2050, unlocking huge opportunities for society and investors worldwide, fresh analysis released today by BNY Mellon Investment Management has estimated.

The investment figure represents around 15 per cent of total global investment over the next 30 years, or around three per cent of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) over the same period, according to the asset manager's research, which was carried out in collaboration with Fathom Consulting.

That would mean top corporations in the S&P 500 index alone would need to spend roughly $12tr on net zero by 2050 to remain on course, it said.

But while the transition represents such a significant investment opportunity, the research also warns that the global economy is "significantly behind schedule" in meeting its 2050 net zero targets.

It found that although green investment is growing worldwide, more action is still required from governments, asset allocators and corporations to ramp up financing to facilitate the transition to net zero over the coming decades.

Even so, Shamik Dhar, chief economist at BNY Mellon IM, said that although "transformational" investment was required over the next 30 years, achieving net zero by 2050 was still very much attainable.

"Get it right and the payoff to society and investors can be substantial," he said. "Investment is just one side of the coin. Wider policy action is needed to accelerate the pace of decarbonisation and there have been calls for a global carbon tax, but we think a coordinated approach is unlikely, so other incentives must be considered. Governments need to encourage and incentivise private sector investment whilst alleviating transition risks through policy levers."

"The economics of climate change remain poorly understood," said Brian Davidson, head of climate economics at Fathom Consulting. "The study helps to remove some of the fog and will help corporations, investors, policy-makers and other stakeholders to better understand this important topic."

The energy and utilities sectors face the largest climate transition challenges and are therefore the sectors which are most in need of capital to be able to decarbonise, according to the research.

It estimates more than half of all the green corporate investment will need to be allocated to these sectors in order to reach 2050 targets.

In addition, the report warns that corporations in these industries face a high probability of incurring stranded assets - such as fossil fuel infrastructure - which may have to be scrapped before reaching the end of their economically useful life.

The value of these stranded assets could amount to $20tr during the net zero shift, according to the research, which warns that such costs will only increase the longer the transition is delayed.

In order to limit financial risk to investors, therefore, the research recommends corporations identify and account for the costs associated with scrapping these stranded assets.

Kristina Church, global head of responsible strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management said that from an investment perspective, there could be "significant value" for companies with credible transition plans.

"Continuous engagement with the public sector and corporations is key to ensure a just transition," she added. "Divestment is a very last resort should a company fail to transition. Engagement allows for the directing of capital to the sectors and geographies that need it most. This is where the biggest transition opportunities for investors lie."

Overall, however, the research argues that the $100tr of green investment required to meet net zero could create sizeable opportunities for investors across many sectors and geographies.

It contends that suppliers providing the energy and utilities industries with the means of decarbonising may be set to reap the greatest reward, with some of the largest beneficiaries likely to be companies producing battery storage, grid infrastructure and piping for carbon capture, hydrogen and natural gas.

Geographically, more than half of the estimated $100tr is expected to be needed in emerging markets, with almost a quarter of that overall sum required in China alone, the report estimates.

Moreover, the share of global green investment required in emerging markets to reach net zero targets is larger than their current share of annual global GDP, it states.

However, with decarbonisation solutions expected to be cheaper than fossil fuel infrastructure, the research estimates the transition in emerging markets could potentially lead to greater returns, both financially and environmentally, for impact-focused investors.

