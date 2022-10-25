FCA unveils sustainable fund labels to tackle greenwashing

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

UK financial regulator proposes fresh approach to fund labelling and disclosures in bid to build integrity into green investment market

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today set out proposals for a raft of measures to tackle greenwashing, including three new categories of labels to be used for sustainable investment products....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Fracking and sackings: Government wins shale gas vote amidst chaotic scenes in Westminster

19 October 2022 • 6 min read
02

'Radical reinvention': Lloyds Banking Group vows to stop financing new oil and gas projects

21 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

25 October 2022 • 8 min read
04

Study: Gas crisis triggers $73bn investment in green hydrogen projects

20 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Study: Heat pumps cheaper to install and run than gas boilers

25 October 2022 • 3 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Investment

'The payoff to society and investors can be substantial': $100tr investment may be needed to reach net zero globally by 2050

Research from BNY Mellon Investment Management calculates majority of green investment should be directed to emerging markets

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Masdar snaps up UK battery storage developer Arlington Energy

UAE-owned green energy giant acquires leading UK battery storage system specialist as it seeks to expand presence in European renewables market

Amber Rolt
clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
'The G20 has failed to deliver': Study slams continued increase in fossil fuel subsidies
Climate change

'The G20 has failed to deliver': Study slams continued increase in fossil fuel subsidies

New Climate Transparency report reveals fossil fuel production subsidies surged to highest levels on record in 2021

Amber Rolt
clock 21 October 2022 • 4 min read