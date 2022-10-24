New fossil fuel projects incompatible with 1.5C climate pathway, report warns

The world should not develop any new sources of fossil fuels if it is stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C in line with international climate goals, as there are already enough supplies of gas required to meet global demand, a major new study today has concluded.

The report - published today by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) - corroborates the International Energy Agency's (IEA) much-cited, landmark report from last year which concluded that in order to meet the Paris Agreement's 1.5C goal, no new oil and gas fields should be developed worldwide.

But while the IEA report found that new sources of oil and gas were incompatible with its own assessment of the pathway needed for a 1.5C world, the IISD's findings today go further still, concluding that there are no possible pathways to 1.5C that allow for new sources of fossil fuels to be exploited.

Indeed, the IISD said there was no carbon budget available for new oil and gas development in any of the 1.5C pathways that have been published by a raft of influential analysts, intergovernmental organisations, and companies - including those produced by the One Earth Climate Model (OECM), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Bloomberg NEF (BNEF), BP, and International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The consensus across all the pathways put forward by these organisations is that global oil and gas production must decrease by at least 65 per cent by 2050, leaving little room for new fossil fuel infrastructure, according to the IISD.

It comes as a number of countries around Europe, including the UK, have sought to offer fresh oil and gas drilling licenses in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting squeeze on global gas markets, which has led to soaring prices and heightened energy security concerns.

Earlier this month the UK's Climate Minister Graham Stuart argued the UK's plan to launch 100 new oil and gas licenses was "entirely compatible" with the UK's net zero target, arguing the IEA's "broad and de-contextualised" conclusion did not apply to the UK's situation.

But today the IISD said European governments should focus on importing gas from existing fields rather than pursuing new projects that could undermine the Paris Agreement. It argued that any shortfall in Russian gas supply as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine could be met by imports and accelerating the rollout of renewable energy sources.

"There is no room for new fossil import infrastructure in Europe in a 1.5C-aligned gas phase-out pathway," the study notes. "Existing import capacity can meet the gas demand for Europe in the medium and longer term. In 2022 and 2023, the short-term supply crunch and its potentially dire consequences cannot be alleviated in time by newly added gas capacity."

Senior researcher Angela Picciariello added that the rush to extract more domestic oil and gas would keep citizens at the mercy of volatile, expensive and polluting oil and gas markets.

"The recent push for new oil and gas - in the UK, Italy, Germany, and elsewhere - is exactly the opposite of what countries should be doing to build a resilient energy supply system that will shield consumers from geopolitical risks and energy market fluctuations in the long term," she said.

IISD said the hundreds of billions of dollars currently spent on oil and gas development worldwide should be redirected towards clean energy. At present, around $570bn is spent on ramping up fossil fuel production worldwide each year, a figure that could more than compensate for the $450bn shortfall in solar and wind funding required to meet global climate goals, it said.

"There is no shortage of available capital for the energy transition; the problem is rather that energy investment is going to the wrong places, massively funding new oil and gas fields instead of renewables," said Olivier Bois von Kursk, lead author of the report. "Governments must enable environments for redirecting both public and private capital flows toward the clean energy transition."

The IISD urged governments to provide more support to wind and solar deployment, and to act quickly to stop the development and licensing of any new oil and gas fields.

The report identifies international investment treaties as a major "structural obstacle" to the phase out of oil and gas, arguing that initiatives such as the global Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) - which nations such as France, Spain and Netherlands have in recent days signalled their intention to leave - are allowing fossil fuel investors to sue governments who introduce climate policies that affect their profits.

Last week, France become the latest country to signal it will pull out of the controversial ECT, with president Emmanuel Macron arguing the decision was "coherent" with regards to the Paris Agreement's goals.

That followed recent moves by Poland, Spain and the Netherlands to leave the controversial scheme. Italy withdrew from the 52-country treaty in 2016, but it remains liable to damages in relation to investments made before that date until 2036. The UK, meanwhile, last year negotiated a 'carve-out' from the Treaty which it claimed would help to strengthen its net zero ambitions.

Elsewhere in the report, moreover, IISD called on governments to bolster regulation and scrutiny of corporate net zero targets at both national and global levels, in addition to establishing robust and mandatory requirements for company climate reporting.

"Corporate climate reporting is instrumental to the ability of the financial sector to channel capital where it is most needed to accelerate the energy transition," the report states. "Rigorous mandatory standards would enable the production of standardised material information, consistently disclosed within and across countries."