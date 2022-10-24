EDF Renewables given green light for 225MW Scottish Highlands onshore wind farm

EDF Renewables has been given the green light to construct a 225MW onshore wind farm in the Scottish Highlands in partnership with Force9 Energy, after the project secured planning permission from the Scottish Government on Friday.

Situated in Moray near Forres, the proposed Clash Gour wind farm is set to comprise 48 turbines, boasting enough capacity to power up to 135,000 average homes per year.

As the wind farm's total capacity exceeds 50MW, EDF Renewables had to submit an application to the Scottish Government's Energy Consents Unit, which was officially given approval on Friday, four years after it was first submitted.

The project is being developed under the name Clash Gour Holdings Ltd - a subsidiary of EDF Renewables UK - under a joint development agreement with Force9 Energy, an independent wind farm developer. EDF Renewables is still set to build, own and operate the wind farm, however.

Claire Jones, head of onshore wind investments for EDF Renewables UK, said the wind far would "go a great way to accelerating our efforts to meeting the country's net zero and climate change targets".

"We have worked closely with the local communities and Moray Council throughout the process," she explained. "The wind farm will have a huge positive impact for the local area, including substantial jobs being created. A community fund will also be created once the wind farm is operational and will be in line with Scottish Government guidance of £5,000 per megawatt."