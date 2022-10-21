Government powers up £211m of grant funding for battery innovation

The government may have desecended further into chaos, but attempts to catalyse investment in clean technologies are continiuing. Today the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) announced it has unlocked £211m for battery research and innovation designed to support the growth of the UK's electric car manufacturing sector.

The funding is to be awarded to businesses building battery technologies over the next three years in the form of grants. The government said its aim was to deliver 100,000 jobs in manufacturing plants and the broader battery supply chain by 2040, noting that growing the UK's economy would boost revenues and "put public services on a more secure footing".

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg announced the funding on a trip to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre in Coventry.

"Safe and powerful batteries are central to our plans to grow the industries of the future," he said. "From our world leading renewables industry, to our growing electric vehicle sector, secure supplies of batteries are key to delivering jobs and prosperity."

The news comes as the UK electric vehicle (EV) and battery manufacturing sector faced significant challenges. Recent reports have revealed the UK's largest 'gigafactory' project - which is being planned by start-up Britishvolt in Northumberland - is on the verge of collapse and is in emergency talks to raise funds to survive the winter. Meanwhile, BMW last week confirmed it was moving production of its electric Mini from Oxford to sites in Germany and China.

The new government funding will extend the life of the Faraday Battery Challenge, the competition set up five years ago to support the development and scale-up of sustainable battery technologies.

Faraday Battery Challenge director, Tony Harper, said it had supported more than 140 battery developers working on more than 80 research and innovation projects to develop and deploy their products.

"This new funding allows us to strengthen the foundation we've created by consolidating and building on the UK's position to become a battery science superpower," he said. "We now have an opportunity to ensure that our national industrialisation infrastructure remains world leading in this fast-evolving critical net zero technology."

The funding is to come out of last year's budget settlement with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), with support from the Faraday Institution, Innovate UK, and the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, BEIS said.

The news comes just a few days after the White House unveiled it is to award $2.8bn in grants to boost US production of batteries for EVs and the minerals required to make them.